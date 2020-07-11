DoorDash delivery driver survives getting sucked into storm drain in New Jersey flash flood

A DoorDash delivery driver in New Jersey miraculously survived getting caught in a flash flood that sucked her into a three-quarter mile drainage tunnel at up to 40 miles hourly before she was dumped into a river and floated to safety.

Nathalia Bruno, 24, was out creating a food delivery on Monday night in Passaic amid torrential rains when she drove her Toyota Prius into a trench of water accumulated on the road.

Bruno frantically dialed 911 before forcing the door open and diving into the water that pulled her under the vehicle and knocked her phone out of her hand.

She managed to fight her solution to the surface by grabbing onto the tyre before she was suddenly dragged down into a storm drain.

Bruno was then carried down the roughly 4,000-foot culvert at a level of 30 to 40 miles hourly, authorities said, as she gasped for air and made repeated unsuccessful attempts to grab the walls of the concrete tunnel.

She was eventually shot out of the culvert and dumped in the Passaic River, where she floated on her behalf back for approximately 10 minutes before climbing to safety.

Bruno recounted the horrifying ordeal in an interview with the New York Times on Thursday, describing how she was certain she wouldn’t allow it to be out of the tunnel alive.

‘I thought: “I’m going to die here, I don’t want to keep trying,”‘ Bruno said. ‘But then I saw a flash of light. I thought: “I hope it’s not God.”‘

Bruno, a Brazil indigenous who’s been living in the US for approximately two years, said her night began with a typical delivery run for DoorDash, where she started working 2-3 weeks ago.

She retrieved an order from a Chipotle location in Nutley before driving to Clifton for the drop-off as a storm began dumping 2-3 inches of rain and large hail stones in the area.

She texted a selfie to her boyfriend in Brazil to share with him that she was nearing the finish of her shift – later fearing that it will be the last message she ever sent.

Rain battered her windshield and managed to get nearly impossible to see as she turned a corner in Passaic and drove into a puddle that ended up being several feet deep from the flash flood.

The car rapidly filled up with water and began to float toward the culvert opening as she scrambled out.

‘I tried to seize the car, but I couldn’t, I remember attempting to grab the wheel but I couldn’t,’ Bruno told ABC7.

Witnesses who watched her car drive into the flood said it just happened so quickly that there clearly was no way to avoid it and her from getting dragged into the culvert.

But Bruno said those first few moments went a lot more slowly for her.

‘For me it was five full minutes, all dark, trying to breathe, trying to put my feet on the ground, to pull me and get me some air,’ she said.

Once inside the culvert, Bruno’s car got lodged against a support beam while the water – which reaches speeds of up to 40 miles hourly during heavy rainfall – carried her deeper and deeper beneath the city.

Bruno said she was repeatedly pulled under the water and feared the worst as she isn’t a very good swimmer.

Authorities later said that her small stature – standing at about four feet, eight inches – likely helped her avoid debris within the culvert, which narrows to about five by six feet toward the end.

‘I was waiting for the moment that I’d hit my head on something, my body would separate, and I would be dead and my mom and boyfriend would recognize that she died, she just talked in my experience and she’s gone,’ Bruno told the Times.

She finally felt a glimmer of hope when the light emerged by the end of the tunnel that feeds into the river, but her journey was not yet over.

Bruno said she floated on her behalf back for approximately 10 minutes while attempting to catch her breath before she swam to shore.

‘I tried to walk, plus it was like I was drunk,’ she said of as soon as she began climbing up the river bank in Rutherford.

A Rutherford resident spotted Bruno when she emerged from the river and called 911.

By the time first responders arrived the flash flood had already receded, Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost Sr told the Times.

Bruno was taken by ambulance to St Mary’s General Hospital, where medical practioners were shocked to discover that she’d come out of the river with only a scratch and some pain in her ear and knee.

Her 2005 Prius, however, was not so lucky after it got stuck within the tunnel.

Authorities were filmed digging the mangled vehicle out of a storm drain on Tuesday.

‘The car is very destroyed,’ Trentacost said.

‘It makes you wonder how she maneuvered through this pressure and water.’

The fire chief said the incident was ‘a first for me’, adding: ‘Usually people don’t emerge from those situations.’

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said that the town has done work to temper flooding in the past, noting that the intensity of Monday’s storm was extremely difficult to prepare for.

‘I don’t think I’ve seen any such thing like this since Hurricane Irene,’ he said.

Lora held a press conference with Bruno on Thursday, where she stood in front of reporters and briefly described the events.

Bruno said when her car was first submerged she had no idea what was happening until every thing went black as she went into the storm drain.

She said she heard witnesses calling out to her but had no idea who they certainly were or what they were saying.

Bruno added that she doesn’t regret letting go of the vehicle in the start because she’d have drowned otherwise.

DoorDash issued a statement expressing condolences over Bruno’s ‘frightening event’ and offered her ‘financial assistance along with occupational accident insurance to cover expenses’.

Bruno is recovering well in the home but says she has no plans to obtain behind the wheel any time soon.

She said she continues to own flashbacks from the experience and said it’s ‘unbelievable I’m alive’.