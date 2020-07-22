Doorbell Video Ring Security Camera by RCA New and Improved – with Mobile Doorbell Ring, 3MP HD Video, Live Stream, No Recording Storage Fees, Night Vision and Motion Detection



Price: $97.95

(as of Jul 22,2020 10:05:35 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Now you’ll never have to ask who’s there with the RCA 3MP High-Definition Video Doorbell Camera!

Be there even when you can’t with 2-way talk and live streaming.

Monitor from anywhere with mobile access on a compatible wireless device.

Includes free video recording, 180 degree vertical field of view for fewer dead zones, motion detection and night vision.

Connect to your 2.4 or 5GHz WiFi network and existing doorbell wiring and you’re ready to go!

Everything you need to install is included.

Use the RCA Security All-In-One App and monitor various cameras around your house and business all at the same time!

The Quickest and Easiest Installation

Simply connect the doorbell camera to your existing doorbell wiring, download the RCA Security app on a compatible wireless device, connect to your 2.4 or 5 GHz WiFi network and you’re ready to go!

Everything You Need to Install Is Included

Includes video doorbell camera, three interchangeable faceplates (satin black, satin silver, venetian bronze), faceplate security screws, screwdriver handle and reversible bit, wire leads, wire nuts, masonry drill bit, wood drill bit, wall anchors, wall screws, bubble level, extra terminal screws, 2 angle adapters, power kit and quick start guide.

Items that are required for installation, but not included, are an existing working doorbell with 8-24VAC transformer (wireless doorbell chimes are not supported), WiFi router and electric drill.

Smart Motion Detection

Thermal-sensing technology detects human movements and customizable zones provide more reliable notifications.

Differentiates between humans and natural elements in motion to eliminate false alerts.

Coordinates with Any Exterior and Weather Resistant

Includes three different face plates to coordinate with any exterior: satin black, satin silver and venetian bronze.

Weather resistant in all environments from -22 degrees Fahrenheit to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Free Video Recording – No Monthly Fees

Free video recording of hundreds of events on the included 16GB micro SD card, but is compatible with cards up to 128GB.

180° Vertical Field-of-View and Night Vision

180-degree field of view provides ultra-tall angles (so you can see if your packages have been dropped off) with better coverage and fewer dead zones and night vision captures motion and activity around-the-clock.

3MP Ultra HD Video, Mobile Access and 2-Way Talk

Equipped with a powerful 3 mega-pixel image sensor that captures 50% more detail than full 1080p HD.

Mobile access allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone at your door with clear 2-way communication via the built-in speakers and microphone.

90-Decibel Alarm

Scare away any possible intruders with a 90-decibel alarm.

In your settings, you can turn on a 90-decibel alarm, so when motion is detected, it goes off.

Protect What Matters Most

Watch over your home with 3 mega-pixel ultra high-definition video and live streaming.

Captures 50% more detail than full 1080p HD.

Free recording of hundreds of events on the included 16GB micro SD card

Pair With Other RCA Home Security Products

Use the RCA Security All-In-One App and monitor various cameras around your house and business all at the same time!

Easy Motion Detection on Timeline

See everything that happened yesterday, last week or last month with the timeline.

Every time motion is detected, a blue mark is made on the timeline.

Easily find what you’re looking for without watching hours of footage to find that one event.

Contents

3MP Doorbell, 3 Faceplates, 3 Angle Adapters, Power Kit, Faceplate Security Screws, Phillips Screwdriver, Wire Leads, Wire Nuts, Masonry Drill Bit, Wood Drill Bit, Wall Anchors, Wall Screws, Bubble Level, Extra Terminal Screws & Quick Start Guide

1080p HD Security Flood Light Camera, 16 GB Micro SD Card (Pre-Installed), Mounting Kit & Hardware (Mounting Bracket, 2 -8 x 1-1/2 in, Screws, 4 – 8 x 3/8 in, Screws, 3 Wire Nuts), Weatherproofing Gasket, Screwdriver, Quick Start Guide

HD WiFi Camera, 10’ Power Cable, Power Adapter, Wall Mount Hardware and Quick Start Guide

HD WiFi Camera, 10’ Power Cable, Power Adapter, Wall Mount Hardware and Quick Start Guide.

1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Security Cameras, 1 TB DVR, 60’ BNC Cables, HDMI Cable, Ethernet Cable, Camera Power Splitter, 2 Power Adapters (for DVR and Cameras) , USB Mouse, Mounting Templates, Mounting Screws & Quick Start Guide

Wired or Battery Powered

Wired

Wired

Wired

Wire

Wired

Motion Detection

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Two Way Audio

✓

✓

✓

✓

Night Vision

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Indoor/Outdoor

Outdoor

Indoor/Outdoor

Indoor

Indoor

Indoor/Outdoor

Field of View

180° Vertical

140° Horizontal

55° Horizontal

55° Horizontal

103° Horizontal

Resolution

3MP

1080p

720p

720p

1080p

MSRP

149.99 USD

179.99 USD

99.99 USD

99.99 USD

229.99 USD

Watch over your home with 3 mega-pixel ultra high-definition video and live streaming; captures 50% more detail than full 1080p HD; free recording of hundreds of events on the included 16GB micro SD card

Receive instant alerts when motion is detected using the free RCA Security All-For-One app and monitor your door from anywhere on your iOS or Android device.

Monitor from anywhere with mobile access on any iOS (iOS 8 or higher) or Android (4.1 or higher) device; Allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone at your door with clear 2-way communication via the built-in speakers and microphone

180-degree vertical field of view provides ultra-tall angles (so you can see if your packages have been dropped off) with better coverage and less dead zones and night vision captures motion and activity around-the-clock