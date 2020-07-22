Doorbell Video Ring Security Camera by RCA New and Improved – with Mobile Doorbell Ring, 3MP HD Video, Live Stream, No Recording Storage Fees, Night Vision and Motion Detection

Price: $97.95
Product Description
Now you’ll never have to ask who’s there with the RCA 3MP High-Definition Video Doorbell Camera!
Be there even when you can’t with 2-way talk and live streaming.
Monitor from anywhere with mobile access on a compatible wireless device.
Includes free video recording, 180 degree vertical field of view for fewer dead zones, motion detection and night vision.
Connect to your 2.4 or 5GHz WiFi network and existing doorbell wiring and you’re ready to go!
Everything you need to install is included.
The Quickest and Easiest Installation
Simply connect the doorbell camera to your existing doorbell wiring, download the RCA Security app on a compatible wireless device, connect to your 2.4 or 5 GHz WiFi network and you’re ready to go!
Everything You Need to Install Is Included
Includes video doorbell camera, three interchangeable faceplates (satin black, satin silver, venetian bronze), faceplate security screws, screwdriver handle and reversible bit, wire leads, wire nuts, masonry drill bit, wood drill bit, wall anchors, wall screws, bubble level, extra terminal screws, 2 angle adapters, power kit and quick start guide.
Items that are required for installation, but not included, are an existing working doorbell with 8-24VAC transformer (wireless doorbell chimes are not supported), WiFi router and electric drill.
Smart Motion Detection
Thermal-sensing technology detects human movements and customizable zones provide more reliable notifications.
Differentiates between humans and natural elements in motion to eliminate false alerts.
Coordinates with Any Exterior and Weather Resistant
Includes three different face plates to coordinate with any exterior: satin black, satin silver and venetian bronze.
Weather resistant in all environments from -22 degrees Fahrenheit to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.
Free Video Recording – No Monthly Fees
Free video recording of hundreds of events on the included 16GB micro SD card, but is compatible with cards up to 128GB.
180° Vertical Field-of-View and Night Vision
180-degree field of view provides ultra-tall angles (so you can see if your packages have been dropped off) with better coverage and fewer dead zones and night vision captures motion and activity around-the-clock.
3MP Ultra HD Video, Mobile Access and 2-Way Talk
Equipped with a powerful 3 mega-pixel image sensor that captures 50% more detail than full 1080p HD.
Mobile access allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone at your door with clear 2-way communication via the built-in speakers and microphone.
90-Decibel Alarm
Scare away any possible intruders with a 90-decibel alarm.
In your settings, you can turn on a 90-decibel alarm, so when motion is detected, it goes off.
Protect What Matters Most
Watch over your home with 3 mega-pixel ultra high-definition video and live streaming.
Captures 50% more detail than full 1080p HD.
Free recording of hundreds of events on the included 16GB micro SD card
Pair With Other RCA Home Security Products
Easy Motion Detection on Timeline
See everything that happened yesterday, last week or last month with the timeline.
Every time motion is detected, a blue mark is made on the timeline.
Easily find what you’re looking for without watching hours of footage to find that one event.
Contents
3MP Doorbell, 3 Faceplates, 3 Angle Adapters, Power Kit, Faceplate Security Screws, Phillips Screwdriver, Wire Leads, Wire Nuts, Masonry Drill Bit, Wood Drill Bit, Wall Anchors, Wall Screws, Bubble Level, Extra Terminal Screws & Quick Start Guide
1080p HD Security Flood Light Camera, 16 GB Micro SD Card (Pre-Installed), Mounting Kit & Hardware (Mounting Bracket, 2 -8 x 1-1/2 in, Screws, 4 – 8 x 3/8 in, Screws, 3 Wire Nuts), Weatherproofing Gasket, Screwdriver, Quick Start Guide
HD WiFi Camera, 10’ Power Cable, Power Adapter, Wall Mount Hardware and Quick Start Guide
HD WiFi Camera, 10’ Power Cable, Power Adapter, Wall Mount Hardware and Quick Start Guide.
1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Security Cameras, 1 TB DVR, 60’ BNC Cables, HDMI Cable, Ethernet Cable, Camera Power Splitter, 2 Power Adapters (for DVR and Cameras) , USB Mouse, Mounting Templates, Mounting Screws & Quick Start Guide
Wired or Battery Powered
Wired
Wired
Wired
Wire
Wired
Motion Detection
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Two Way Audio
✓
✓
✓
✓
Night Vision
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Indoor/Outdoor
Outdoor
Indoor/Outdoor
Indoor
Indoor
Indoor/Outdoor
Field of View
180° Vertical
140° Horizontal
55° Horizontal
55° Horizontal
103° Horizontal
Resolution
3MP
1080p
720p
720p
1080p
MSRP
149.99 USD
179.99 USD
99.99 USD
99.99 USD
229.99 USD
Receive instant alerts when motion is detected using the free RCA Security All-For-One app and monitor your door from anywhere on your iOS or Android device.
Monitor from anywhere with mobile access on any iOS (iOS 8 or higher) or Android (4.1 or higher) device; Allows you to see, hear and speak to anyone at your door with clear 2-way communication via the built-in speakers and microphone
