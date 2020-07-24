Doorbell Camera Video Doorbell Waterproof/1080P HD/32GB Micro SD Card/Night Vision/Two-Way Audio/160°Wide Angel/PIR Motion Detection for iOS & Android AWOW J1



Video doorbell only supports 2.4GHz network, but cannot support 5G Hz network. And the wifi name and password cannot have special characters.

If the doorbell message is pushed frequently, please lower the doorbell sensitivity or turn off notification push accordingly. Especially in the lively streets where objects or pedestrians often pass by, we recommend turning off the motion detection function. This will not only reduce frequent pushes, but also extend the use time of the doorbell

If the message is not pushed normally, please check whether the notification permission of the mobile phone is turned on. Especially for Android phones, you must open the corresponding push message permission when installing CloudEdge for the first time.

At night, an object that suddenly approaches the doorbell may cause 2 seconds of overexposed video. The camera can automatically adjust within 2 seconds.

There is a transparent insulating sheet on the battery cover. Please unplug it before use, otherwise the battery will not be able to supply power normally.

When using for the first time, please fully charge the doorbell over 10 hours.

Choosing the right power supply method will help you better use the doorbell



AWOW J1 doorbell provides two power supply methods, wired connection and wireless connection. The doorbell itself comes with two 18650 batteries (6000mAh). fully charged battery can wake up 1000 times in normal conditions. The use of wired doorbell avoids the trouble of charging. If you have a line of old-fashioned doorbells, you can transform the line. The following are the transformation steps:

Shut off the power at the breaker, then, remove the old doorbell from the wall and disconnect the wires.

Connect the wires to the screw terminals on the doorbell mounting bracket. Either wire can be connected to either terminal.

Drive the screws into the anchors or into the wall directly untill the bracket is tightly fastened on the wall.

NOTE: The doorbell works with 12V ~ 24V AC or 12V DC power supply. Either wire can be connected to either screw terminal. The cable order doesn’t matter.

Doorbell camera has a sensor which will be actived when catches the human-shaped movement, then you will receive an message via the APP.



CloudEdge APP

CloudEdge APP is a video smart home software. Around this APP, we designed a series of products such as IP Camera, Security camera, outdoorcamera and so on. You can use this software to build your intelligent monitoring life.

Sub-account Management

When the doorbell camera records videos, and your mobile is not by your side. It’s smart to add your family member’s account to the group sharing, so they can watch the video.

32GB TF Card

A 32GB TF card is pre-installed in the doorbell camera, when the TF card is full. The new one will automatically cover the oldest video.

You can also replace the 32GB memory card with a 128GB memory card. At the same time, we also provide paid cloud storage services.

USB Charging

The doorbell is charged via a USB cable. We suggest that you can use a mobile phone charger for charging instead of the computer’s USB socket, which will cause slow charging.

Special Name Card

We designed the name card slots as accessories. You can customize the name card placed with your last name, or just telling visitors that you are on vacation.

Orienting Base

You can purchase an additional directional stand by yourself that can place the doorbell camera at any angle(This stand do not include in the package). If you need this accessory, please contact awow aftersales.

APP

“Cloudedge” APP

“Smart life” APP

“Smart life” APP

“Smart life” APP

Control

APP control

Voice & APP control

Voice & APP control

Voice & APP control

Features

Chime Only for waterproof doorbell camera J1(No Doorbell Camera Included)

Only 2.4g wifi connection, you can remote control the Arm / disarm. Voice control works with Alexa and Google.

Wireless 2.4g wifi connection, you can remote control the Arm / disarm, supports up to 10 remote controls, 30 wireless accessories.

270° wide-angle PIR sensor that recognizes human activity within 32 feet and is equipped with a 2500lm ultra-bright LED light Wifi outdoor security camera.

Power supply

DC 5V, 2A(USB)

AC 100-240V / 50-60 Hz

AC 100-240V / 50-60 Hz

AC100 – 240V, 50/60 Hz

Wireless connection

RF 433 Mhz

Only 2.4g wifi

Only 2.4g wifi

Only 2.4g wifi

Works with Alexa/Google

Not work

✓

✓

Not work

❤【Group Sharing design】Group sharing design allows you to share the device with family members or friends and gives same authority to control the video doorbell via “Cloudedge” app. Sharing is caring, works with 2.4G wifi only.

❤【Prerecorded voice message design for quick replies】Select pre-recorded voice messages for quick replies when you’re unable to talk or in a hurry.Support 30 seconds voice message pre-recorded.

❤【1080P Real-time Two-way Talk Without Noise】See, hear and speak to anyone at your door with clear 1080P full HD definition in 166°wide-angle lens through the APP.Two-Way Audio with noise canceling allows you to talk to your visitors wherever you are.

❤【Free Cloud Storage & Low Power Consumption】Free 7 days cloud storage, the video doorbell with Micro SD card slot, Micro 32G SD card is included in the package. Video Doorbell can work regularly for about 6 months in Standby Mode with two rechargeable 18650 batteries(included). Check out “Special offers and product promotions” in the listing, you can get an extra chime for free.