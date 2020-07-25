Door Still Open for Future ZEC Relisting, Liquid Exchange COO Says

After delisting privacy-focused property Zcash (ZEC) in pursuit of regulative compliance, Japanese exchange Liquid is not versus a future relisting, pending regulative clearness.

“Regarding ZEC and our decision to temporarily stop providing trading services, we are seeking further guidance from both industry working groups and the MAS before we resume trading on Liquid,” exchange COO Seth Melamed informed Cointelegraph on July 25, describing the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

He included:

“In speaking with other VASPs [Virtual Asset Service Providers], we are not knowledgeable about any other exchange using to the PSA [Payment Services Act] license that will be notingZEC When there is higher clearness on the capability for Liquid to list ZEC we will enthusiastically invite ZEC back to the growing Liquid community.”

Zcash delisted, to name a few

The Electric Coin Company, the group monitoring the Zcash property, tweeted on July 22 about Liquid’s strategies for delistingZEC A public notification from the exchange followed, specifying the elimination of 27 various crypto properties, consisting of ZEC, set movement on July24 The relocation comes as the exchange seeks to get regulative approval in Singapore by means of a Payment Service Act License, the notification detailed.

“MAS has had multiple sessions with VASPs about their concerns to have them list privacy coins,” Melamed described.

“MAS has also mandated that all VASPs come up with a plan for adherence to the Funds Travel Rule and AML/CFT directives from FATF,” he included, describing the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism laws under the Financial Action Task Force.

Privacy properties dispute with tracking efforts

Privacy coins, likewise described as confidential crypto properties, strive to conceal deals, leading to an absence of tracking information in an effort to protect user personal privacy. Regulation values tracking capability, nevertheless.

Liquid likewise eliminated properties focused around betting and porn markets, keeping in mind regulative appointments concerning such properties, statedMelamed “Note that MAS will never name a coin specifically,” he described of the managing body, including, “they will set our principles and expectations of VASPs.”

Melamed did, nevertheless, point towards a severe absence of previous volume published by the properties the Liquid exchange wound up delisting, consisting of ZEC.

Noting the impact of legal requirements getting in the crypto market, Melamed revealed more issue in contrast to the traditional world.

He described:

“The bigger issue is, regulators and the FATF are creating rules and directives for exchanges that are arguably higher than what they ask of banks. That’s the only reason why we did delistings. Do I want to delist ZEC? Of course not. Do I have a choice? No, I do not.”

Contrary to the scene in Singapore, regulatory-friendly exchange Gemini noted Zcash in 2018– even as an exchange situated in the regulatory-stringent U.S. state of New York.

*Helen Partz contributed reporting to this story.