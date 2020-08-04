Doom – Nintendo Switch



Price: $74.42

(as of Aug 04,2020 22:27:45 UTC – Details)



Developed by id software, the studio that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and created multiplayer Death match, DOOM returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat – whether you’re obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign, or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes.

Return of id Multiplayer – Dominate your opponents in DOOM’s signature, fast-paced arena-style combat. In both classic and all-new game modes, annihilate your enemies utilizing your personal blend of skill, powerful weapons, vertical movement, and unique power-ups that allow you to play as a demon

No battery used

Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) Content Description: Blood and gore, intense violence, strong language

You can play all Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS and most Nintendo DS games in 2D on this system. Includes AC adapter