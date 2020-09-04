Doom and Doom II get official widescreen support, 27 years later

Doom is the video game that simply will not pass away, no matter the number of times you blast those devils away– and owner Bethesda has actually pleased to offer the 27- year-old initial rather a variety of upgrades this year. After including 60fps support and community-made add-ons in January, the re-released Doom and Doom II are now getting official 16:9 widescreen support too.

According to a Bethesda blog post (by means of Polygon) the business has really customized the initial Doom renderer to natively offer 16:9 without letterboxing, providing you a broader field of vision on the initial video game rather of huge unsightly borders or just extending the existing image.

The absence of letterbox need to be especially helpful for owners of the Nintendo Switch, iPhone and Android variations of the video game, considering that those huge borders will no longer cut into their currently small screens– and on Android, the video games (Doom, Doom II) now support 90Hz and 120Hz gadgets too.

That’s not all: the engine now supports DeHackEd mods, gyro intending on the Nintendo Switch and PS4 (or with a DualShock 4 on PC), controller support on iOS and brand-new touch controls, a 120Hz mode on iOS (probably simply for the iPad Pro), an adjustable FPS limiter on PC, and much more.

(*27 *)It seems like Bethesda’s developing a great deal of goodwill with these Doom re-releases, after …