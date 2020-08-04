Doogee announces $170 N20 Pro with Helio P60 and 6GB of RAM

Doogee is announcing a new budget smartphone. The N20 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a 6.3-inch screen with dew drop notch that houses a 16MP selfie camera. The screen is an LCD panel with Full HD+ resolution, which is higher than the standard HD+ resolution normally associated with this price point.

There’s 16MP main camera, with an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP sensors, each for macro shots and depth mapping for portrait photos. There’s a dual-LED flash equipped, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It’s all powered by a 4,400 mAh battery.

The N20 Pro comes in Black, Purple, and Fantasy Forest Gray. Doogee’s online store and AliExpress will sell the N20 Pro globally. Those who order on August 10 or 11 will be able to order the N20 Pro for $120. Using the code N20Pro10 slashes the price by $10 on those days, so you might even be able to pay $110 for the new entry-level smartphone. The coupon code is limited to 2000 redemptions.

Doogee Mall | AliExpress