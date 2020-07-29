Dont’a Hightower: A growing list of New England Patriots players opt out of 2020 season over Covid-19 fears

Three- time Super Bowl champ Dont’a Hightower and veteran deal with Marcus Cannon both verified on Tuesday they would not play this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Me and my fiancée are just more concerned with the health of our family than football — especially the new addition to our family,” Hightower, who ended up being a daddy previously this month, informed the NFLNetwork Hightower’s mom L’Tanya likewise has Type 2 diabetes, he stated, and the linebacker’s structure raises cash each year for the American Diabetes Association.

Marcus Cannon, a 32- year-old offending take on with 2 Super Bowl wins under his belt, likewise picked to opt out due to him having a high danger due to preexisting medical conditions, his representative informed CNN.

Patrick Chung, the group’s beginning security, told ESPN.com’s Mike Reiss he ‘d opt out too. On Sunday night, Chung informed the podcast “Double Coverage” he and his better half were anticipating an infant, according to Riess.

The 3 players sign up with running backs Brandon Bolden and Danny Vitale, in addition to offending linemen Najee Toran in sitting this one out, according to ESPN , indicating the Patriots represent around one-third of all players who have actually stated they would opt out. The wave of Patriots opt- outs come in the middle of an ever-changing landscape in United States expert sports, as leagues battle to identify how finest to continue with video games in the middle of a continuous worldwide pandemic. Less than one week after Major League Baseball began its postponed 2020 season, 17 members of the Miami Marlins checked published for Covid-19 leading to the post ponement of 4 video games to date. Meanwhile the NFL has canceled all of its preseason video games, while the NHL and NBA are preparing to resume their leagues securely, they hope, in limited bubbles. NFL players who willingly opt out will get a $150,000 wage advance as an outcome of arrangement in between the league and the NFL Player’sAssociation Players who are “high-risk” are paid an extra reward. Any pay beyond that will be rolled over into the following season. Hightower, who was getting in the last year of his agreement, had actually been set up to make a base pay of $8 million, cash he would now see if he plays in 2021. The deadline date for players to notify groups of their strategies to opt out of the upcoming season has actually not been settled with the National Football League Players Association, a league representative informed CNN. The Patriots are set up to open the season in your home versus the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Sept.13

CNN's Wayne Sterling added to this story.





