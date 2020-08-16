ICYWOdell Beckham Jr is still doing one-handed catches (Video) by Amy Kaplan

Don’ t worry, Tom Brady gets cussed out by his bosses too.

Tom Brady might be among the most popular quarterbacks, devilishly good-looking and married to a supermodel however he still gets cussed out like everybody else.

In a current interview with ESPN, Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians exposed the GOAT of the NFL does not get any unique treatment in regards to the method he speaks with his star quarterback.

“He’s just another guy,” Arians stated ofBrady “He gets cussed out like everybody else.”

Tom Brady got cussed out in training school

Apparently he’s been cussed out currently and training school has actually barely even begun.

“He did a little bit yesterday because he likes to throw the ball in walk-throughs and we don’t throw the ball in walk-throughs. But not very bad,” he stated.

It looks like a ridiculous thing to get cussed out for however who hasn’t had that minute where your manager releases on you for not having that TPT report performed in time?

Arians followed up with some notes on Brady in camp up until now.

“Just playing fast,” he stated. “He understands what he’s doing. But now the speed is going to get for the very first time for him. Seeing how he …