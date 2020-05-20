Don’t worry about coronavirus mutations

Over the previous few weeks, the occasional breathless information studies have warned that the novel coronavirus is mutating or that there are a number of strains of the virus circling across the globe. That sounds regarding. If the virus is altering, that might suggest that it’s getting worse — however that’s not the case. Although it’s true that the virus is mutating, that doesn’t imply it’s getting extra harmful.

When the virus first emerged in Wuhan, China, its genome had a sure sequence of round 30,000 nucleotides, the constructing blocks of genetic materials. A handful of these nucleotides modified because the virus unfold from individual to individual as a result of the mechanism the virus makes use of to make copies of itself typically makes errors. But these adjustments haven’t made the virus behave any in another way, scientists say.

In the most recent Verge Science video, we discover how mutations occur, what they imply for the coronavirus, and the way scientists are utilizing them to trace COVID-19 across the globe.