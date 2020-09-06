‘Don’t wait to be perfect:’ 4 top startup tips from a unicorn’s founder and investor

Our mission to help you navigate the new normal is fueled by subscribers. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today.

It’s not the easiest time to be a female CEO, says Aileen Lee.

The longtime venture capitalist—who is also known for coining the term “unicorn” for private companies valued at $1 billion or more—says that the stressful moment we’re all living in has led people to be more critical of female and young CEOs than they would be otherwise.

“You’ve just got to be super careful about everything you do because people are just looking to throw stones at every female CEO out there,” says Lee, who is the founder of venture capital firm Cowboy Ventures.

Subscribe to The Broadsheet, a daily brief for and about the world’s most powerful women, delivered free to your inbox.

It’s one of the many matters she hopes she can help Guild Education co-founder and CEO Rachel Carlson navigate. Lee was an early investor in the education technology startup that hit unicorn status last year. The two spoke last week as part of Fortune Most Powerful Women’s “Paying It Forward” virtual series.

Guild works with companies to offer tuition reimbursement, online programs, and degrees to their employees. And Carlson says that one of her challenges right now…

Read The Full Article