‘Don’t touch his neck!’: Panic in Liverpool city centre after three people left lying in blood

Police are at the scene of an unofficial stabbing in Liverpool tonight with video on social networks revealing bodies covered inblood

One video reveals a big group of people while another programs bodies lying on the pavement outside the Shankly Hotel on VictoriaStreet

Another appears to reveal a variety of bodies lying on the pavement, while a lady yells ‘do not touch his neck’.

The troubling video reveals a lady using a white gown pass one guy lying vulnerable with a blood- stained tee shirt.

Merseyside Police stated no one had actually been stabbed, however security at the close-by Shankly Hotel stated three people had actually been hurt.

More to follow …