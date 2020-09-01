Don’t miss the NXT Championship 4-Way Iron Man Match and more this Tuesday night

NXT Super Tuesday figures to be among the most significant nights in the history of the black-and- gold brand name, and it comes your method this Tuesday night!

Tune in to see previous NXT Champions Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano clash in what guarantees to be an impressive 4-Way 60-minute Iron Man Match for the uninhabited NXT Title.

Elsewhere, brand-new NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango will sign up with forces with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott to fight Legado del Fantasma in an unforeseeable Six-Man Street Fight where anything goes.

Catch all this and more Tuesday night at 8/7 C on U.S.A. Network!