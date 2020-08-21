Don’t miss “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” this Saturday on FOX

FOX is showing up the heat for “The Biggest Event of the Summer” with an unique discussion of “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

The FOX unique will include a collection of the very best matches and minutes, and unique looks from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Sasha Banks, Bayley and AJStyles The two-hour program will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T.

Get your weekend began best and do not miss “SummerSlam’s Hottest Moments” at 4 p.m. ET on FOX!