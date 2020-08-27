Don’t miss an epic Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK today featuring Toni Storm, Cesaro and more

See one of Toni Storm’s finest minutes, a timeless Madison Square Garden gem and more today on an unique Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK!

Revisit one of Storm’s finest minutes with her memorable fight versus Io Shirai in the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic at WWE Evolution, the very first all-women’s pay-per-view.

Additionally, in honor of the late Marc “Rollerball” Rocco, NXT General Manager William Regal will present the airing of a timeless match in between Rocco as Black Tiger versus The Cobra at Madison Square Garden in December 1984.

Finally, don’t miss theNo 1 Contender to the NXT UK Championship, Ilja Dragunov, as he chooses a jaw-dropping bout featuring the Superstar with whom he tore your house down at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff,Cesaro

Catch everything streaming today on the acclaimed WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!