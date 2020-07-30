Don’t look quack! Hikers turn round to find dozens of DUCKS waddling up the hill behind them

Two hikers were strolling in the Shropshire hills on Sunday when they got the amusing sensation they were being followed.

Clive Williams, a senior healthcare assistant and freelance author living in Wales, was taking pleasure in a Sunday trek with his partner Glenys Evans, a nurse living in NorthShropshire

The couple quickly found that they were being followed by dozens and dozens of ducks from a close-by pond who were waddling up the hill behind them

Mr Williams captured the humorous minute on video proving Ms Evans walking up the hill as he told, stating: ‘Do you every get that amusing sensation you’re being followed?

He turns the video camera angle around to expose dozens and dozens of ducks waddling up the hill behind them, quacking.

Mr Williams published the entertaining video of the ducks to Twitter, writing: 'They chose to follow us, by the look of things they believed we were going to feed them'

MrWilliams believesthe ducks originated from a close-by pond and believed thatthe couple were goingto feedthem

‘ I was strolling intheShropshire hills with my partner Glenys onSunday,’ he stated.’Before we understand it we were signed up with by hundredsof ducks.They were from a close-by pond.

Mr Williams published the entertaining video of the ducks to Twitter, writing: 'They chose to follow us, by the look of things they believed we were going to feed them'

