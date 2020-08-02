Don’t look now, but there goes the deficit

The United States budget deficit is expected to reach $1 trillion this year. Chris Cillizza explains America’s crazy spending and why politicians, including President Trump, seem to avoid talking about the problem.
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
Don’t look now, but the US deficit is skyrocketing
The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2020 to 2030
The Real National Security Threat: America’s Debt
Transcript: Donald Trump interview with Bob Woodward and Robert Costa
U.S. deficit to eclipse $1 trillion in 2020, CBO says, as fiscal imbalance continues to widen
About me:
I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Steven Sevilla
Producer: Arielle Sacks
Follow Chris on
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Subscribe to The Point newsletter:
#CNN #Cillizza #Deficit