Don’t look now, but there goes the deficit

The United States budget deficit is expected to reach $1 trillion this year. Chris Cillizza explains America’s crazy spending and why politicians, including President Trump, seem to avoid talking about the problem.

SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:

Don’t look now, but the US deficit is skyrocketing

The Budget and Economic Outlook: 2020 to 2030

The Real National Security Threat: America’s Debt

Transcript: Donald Trump interview with Bob Woodward and Robert Costa

U.S. deficit to eclipse $1 trillion in 2020, CBO says, as fiscal imbalance continues to widen

About me:

I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.

CREDITS

Writer: Chris Cillizza

The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon

Editor: Steven Sevilla

Producer: Arielle Sacks

Follow Chris on

Instagram:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Subscribe to The Point newsletter:

#CNN #Cillizza #Deficit