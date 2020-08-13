Don’t forget about Harrison Ott, Vandy’s last man standing at U.S. Amateur

BANDON, Ore. – Harrison Ott’s teammates call him “Cheeks” because he lacks a little cushion … well, you get the idea.

He may leave Bandon Dunes this week with another nickname: “The Silent Assassin.”

There’s not a whole lotta flash in Ott’s game – much unlike his All-American teammate at Vanderbilt, John Augenstein, who is literally nicknamed “Flash.” But as Ott proved in Thursday morning’s 19-hole victory over medalist Wilson Furr in the Round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur, he knows how to execute.

“I’m not going to hit it high and far like John, but I’m going to hit it in front of me, make some putts, and have that to rely on,” Ott said. “I’m going to play my game and just put my good golf out there and see if it stacks up.”

It’s been a formula that has worked for Ott, who found himself 1 down with five holes to play against Furr, the Alabama senior who won three of the first four holes on the back nine. Ott stayed within himself and hung around, not missing a green and finding all but one fairway down the stretch. His lag putt from 40 feet at the penultimate hole was especially crucial, as it set up his birdie at the par-5 finisher, where he knocked a 3-wood from a thick lie to just in front of the green, to force extra holes.

And when…