‘Don’t F**k With Cats’ Luka’s Mom Says He Should Be Released Early

Luka Magnotta did not obtain the dying penalty when he went from killing kittens to killing individuals … however his mother says being caught in jail could be a dying penalty as a consequence of COVID-19.

The convicted assassin’s mom, Anna Yourkin, tells TMZ … she needs to see her son launched from jail early — regardless that authorities stated it is a no-go — as a result of she’s deathly afraid he’ll contract the novel coronavirus and die behind bars.

Luka’s mother says she’s in fixed worry for her son’s security and well-being as he sits in a maximum-security jail in Quebec, which has already seen dozens of confirmed circumstances of COVID-19 amongst inmates and jail workers.

Luka was sentenced to 25 years to life and he isn’t eligible for any type of parole till June 4, 2034 … and his mother says it is tantamount to a dying sentence with COVID-19 spreading inside the jail.

Anna believes her son deserves a second probability and thinks he is been efficiently rehabilitated after serving 1 / 4 of his sentence … she says he is able to return to society, however thus far her cries are falling on deaf ears.

As we reported … the Correctional Service of Canada — which oversees all prisons — says Luka is NOT getting an early launch as a consequence of coronavirus issues.