‘Don’t F**k With Cats’ Luka’s Mom Says He Should Be Released Early

By
Jasyson
-

Exclusive

Luka Magnotta did not obtain the dying penalty when he went from killing kittens to killing individuals … however his mother says being caught in jail could be a dying penalty as a consequence of COVID-19.

The convicted assassin’s mom, Anna Yourkin, tells TMZ … she needs to see her son launched from jail early — regardless that authorities stated it is a no-go — as a result of she’s deathly afraid he’ll contract the novel coronavirus and die behind bars.

Luka’s mother says she’s in fixed worry for her son’s security and well-being as he sits in a maximum-security jail in Quebec, which has already seen dozens of confirmed circumstances of COVID-19 amongst inmates and jail workers.

Luka was sentenced to 25 years to life and he isn’t eligible for any type of parole till June 4, 2034 … and his mother says it is tantamount to a dying sentence with COVID-19 spreading inside the jail.

Anna believes her son deserves a second probability and thinks he is been efficiently rehabilitated after serving 1 / 4 of his sentence … she says he is able to return to society, however thus far her cries are falling on deaf ears.

As we reported … the Correctional Service of Canada — which oversees all prisons — says Luka is NOT getting an early launch as a consequence of coronavirus issues.

Sounds like mother may need higher luck trotting out the mysterious “Manny” conspiracy once more as she tries get Luka sprung from jail.

Source link

Post Views: 21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR