‘Don’t F**k With Cats’ Convict Luka Magnotta Won’t Get COVID-19 Release

Exclusive

The man who went from killing kittens to killing folks in ‘Don’t F**k With Cats’ will NOT get an early launch resulting from coronavirus.

Reports surfaced over the weekend Luka Magnotta‘s jail — a most safety facility in Quebec — has seen a pair dozen confirmed instances of COVID-19 inside its tightly-confined partitions, and that LM may get sprung consequently.

Welp, there’s actually no likelihood of that occuring for the convicted assassin, because it seems. The Correctional Service of Canada — which oversees all prisons — tells TMZ … the man is not gonna style freedom for an additional 14 years.

Pandemic or not. Period!

The company made no bones about it, telling us … “Mr. Magnotta is not eligible, under law, for any form of parole” till June 4, 2034. As for COVID instances in Luka’s jail — they are saying they’ve had 15 optimistic exams there, however 11 have totally recovered they usually’ve had zero deaths.

CSC says it is solely trying to probably launch low-level offenders who would not essentially pose a danger to the general public in the event that they’re granted supervised house arrest. That ain’t Luka, clearly … the man was convicted of killing and dismembering worldwide pupil Jun Lin, after a global manhunt.