Don’t expect to fly on a Boeing 737 Max anytime soon

With that history of missed deadlines, neither the Federal Aviation Administration nor Boeing will say once the plane will soon be approved to fly passengers again. The airlines have indicated they aren’t planning on flying the plane until late this year, at the earliest.

Experts say that’s a relatively safe bet. “It’ll take several months, easily, to deal with the training and fixes,” said Richard Aboulafia, aerospace analyst with the Teal Group. “The Covid-19 situation will hobble the process a little bit. A couple of days before Thanksgiving is my bet for when it flies.”

A long approval process

Pilots from the FAA started test flights with the plane the other day and are continuing those tests this week. Once the agency is satisfied, it may give relatively quick clearance for the plane. But that’s only the start, maybe not the end.

Boeing will then need to get approval from other aviation regulators around the world — a crucial step, since the majority of the 387 planes that have recently been delivered have been in the hands of overseas carriers.

Next Boeing will be needing to start making repairs on those grounded planes, as well as the significantly more than 400 planes it has generated during the grounding which have yet to be delivered.

And it’s not just the safety features that want to be repaired. During this process, problems with the Max’s wiring system were also discovered. Boeing will need to fix that, too.

“Boeing has already begun modifying [the wiring of] airplanes which have not yet been delivered and is coordinating modification efforts with the air companies,” the business said. “New airplanes being built will include this update as well.”

Pilots will need to spend quite a lot of time in simulators and training , as they have to know how to respond if the safety system is triggered. The investigations have raised questions about perhaps the pilots had enough training when they moved from a youthful version of the 737 to the Max.

A perilous time for aviation

The biggest change in circumstance is that the Covid-19 pandemic, and the resulting collapse of demand for air travel has grounded lots of the planes around the world, including a large percentage of the sooner versions of the 737 jets.

Huge losses have prompted many airlines to cancel orders for jets to save costs. Boeing has reported 313 canceled orders for the Max, and that doesn’t include orders for 92 of the planes announced recently by Norwegian Air Shuttle

Boeing kept building the 737 Max following the grounding, although it wasn’t able to deliver it. But as the approval process stretched on, it couldn’t afford to keep doing that because most of the money it gets for the jets comes at the time of delivery. After pausing production in January just before the Covid-19 outbreak started causing widespread issues for air companies, Boeing is again building the 737 Max, albeit at a slower pace.

The canceled orders and the coronavirus pandemic, from which airline travel could just take years to recover, have caused the business to reduce its production schedule for several of its jets. It is in the act of cutting 10% of its staff, 16,000 jobs , in response to the slowdown.

Demand for the plane isn’t as great as when airlines were filling most of their seats with paying passengers as recently as the end of a year ago.

“We have too many airplanes right now,” said Southwest CEO Gary Kelly at their shareholder meeting last month talking about the outlook for a get back to service for the Max. Southwest flies only 737 jets.

Southwest LUV hasn’t canceled any of the orders it has for 280 of the jets, though it has pushed straight back the orders for planes that had been scheduled for delivery by 2021. It had 34 of the planes in its fleet during the grounding, the most of any airline.

But Kelly said he’d like to see the 737 Max planes it owns in service carrying passengers at some point, along with those who Boeing has recently built for this but has yet to deliver.

“The Max airplane is superior to the …[version of the] 737 that we’re currently operating. It burns off less fuel. It’s a great airplane. And certainly in this environment, we would love to retire some of our older aircraft, avoid some expensive maintenance and a substitute with the newer airplanes.”

Getting approval for the jet to fly passengers again is important to both Boeing and its airline customers. But in enough time of the pandemic and the worst crisis in memory for the worldwide aviation industry, it’s just not as important since it seemed from the beginning of this year.

— CNN’s Gregory Wallace contributed to this report