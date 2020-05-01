‘Don’t’ Comedy Game Show Coming to ABC with Adam Scott as Host

ABC just announced a new teaser and the first performance date for their new series, Don’t.

Don’t first performance on ABC will be on June 11th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

From Ryan Reynolds, the game show “is a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is what it takes to win. Contestants are given the opportunity to team up with their family and friends for the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 by tackling hilarious tasks, each with the simple rule: “DON’T.’” Adam Scott said.

Official produced by Ryan Reynolds and facilitated by Adam Scott, "Don't" is a comedic physical game show where doing nothing is the stuff to win. From Banijay Studios North America, ABC's most up to date summer game show premieres THURSDAY, JUNE 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT).

“I’m excited for people to see ‘Don’t’ and feel we made the right call in changing what was the working title: ‘Please Do Not,’” said Adam Scott.

In every episode, people from a four people group effort to achieve different difficulties, for example, “Don’t Blink,” “Don’t Look Back” and “Don’t Play Ball in the House,” as they cooperate to assemble their bank. If they bomb a test, they don’t earn cash and endure silly results. En route, they’ll have the decision to face challenges by pushing the Don’t Push Button or taking a risk on a Don’t You Dare, You. At long last, whatever cash they have left in their bank – on the off chance that anything – is theirs to keep. The arrangement is voiced by Ryan Reynolds and highlights amusing, unforeseen minutes that break from the conventional game show design.

Created by Banijay Studios North America, “Don’t” is officially delivered by Ryan Reynolds, David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, David Hurwitz, Conrad Green, and George Dewey. The “Don’t” position is conveyed globally by Banijay Rights.”