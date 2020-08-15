Don’t be hoodwinked by Trump’s UAE-Israel “peace deal”: It’s a sham

“HUGE breakthrough today,” crowed Donald Trump on tTwitter as he revealed the brand-new peace offer in between Israel and theUnited Arab Emirates The offer makes the UAE the very first Gulf Arab state and the 3rd Arab country, after Egypt and Jordan, to have diplomatic ties withIsrael But the brand-new Israel- UAE collaboration need to trick nobody. Though it will apparently ward off Israeli addition of the West Bank and motivate tourist and trade in between both nations, in truth, it is absolutely nothing more than a plan to offer an Arab stamp of approval to Israel’s status quo of land theft, house demolitions, approximate extrajudicial killings, apartheid laws and other abuses of Palestinian rights.

The offer needs to be seen in the context of more than 3 years of Trump administration policies that have actually tightened up Israel’s grip on the Palestinians: moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, acknowledging the Golan Heights as Israeli area, and developing a so-called peace strategy without any Palestinian involvement or input. While no U.S. administration has actually effectively brokered a resolution to Israel’s now 53-year-long profession, the Trump years have actually been particularly harmful to the Palestinian cause. Palestinian leader Hanan Ashrawi composed on Twitter that with this offer, “Israel got rewarded for not declaring openly what it’s been doing to Palestine illegally & persistently since the beginning of the occupation.”

Indeed, with Trump at the helm and son-in-law Jared Kushner as the …