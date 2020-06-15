Don’t be fooled into thinking Republicans are split over Trump (Opinion)

The drama is greatly exaggerated. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski told reporters that she is “struggling” to figure out just how to vote in November … When Colin Powell announced he would support Joe Biden and former president George W. Bush revealed however not support Trump, the New York Times reporters a “growing number” of Republicans were debating what lengths to go.

The speculation about internal handwringing and possible “turning points” within the GOP never ends. It’s the drama that never happens, but one the press loves to keep following.

It has to stop. The notion that there surely is a major fissure between the Republicans and President Trump simply masks the smoothness of the present day party. Republicans nominated and elected Donald Trump to be President four years back. They have stood by him, and done so even in the toughest of that time period. Nothing, even his “fine people” remarks following a 2017 white supremacist march in Charlottesville or his recent hardline response to mass marches over George Floyd’s death as a result of Minneapolis police, shakes this.

When we look at President Trump we see the modern party before our very eyes. Stories about internal division mask this basic reality and suggest that there are greater options beyond your Democratic Party than actually exist.

When Trump decries those who want to bring down Confederate monuments and treats the job of governance as though it is a third rate reality show, that he represents the party. When that he invokes former president Richard Nixon and conservative Democrats George Wallace and Frank Rizzo while screaming about “law and order” as a response to civil rights protests, or tweets out “when the looting starts, the shooting starts,” he speaks for the GOP. The story of the Trump presidency has been a story about how comfortably he sits within his party. Throughout his term, polls have shown remarkably solid support for the President within the Republican electorate, regardless of his actions. By and large, congressional Republicans have stood by him at every turn, protecting him from investigations and continuing to vote the party line on most problems. Of course, some such as for instance Maine Sen. Susan Collins hem and haw, but that’s the sum total of the profiles in courage. The saga of Sen. Mitt Romney captures where in actuality the party moved. After launching the #nevertrump “movement” in 2016, Romney ended up going along with the President in the first years. Recently, he has received kudos for standing up to Trump that, while being well deserved, actually reveals how low the bar has moved. When Senator Romney was the only real Republican to vote for conviction during the President’s impeachment trial for using foreign policy to help his re-election bid, it said more in what the rest of his party now thought to be acceptable than it did about Romney. When it was a headline to see Romney march with civil rights protesters against police brutality, the minute showed what lengths the GOP has distanced itself using this basic necessitate social justice. The most realistic assessments of the President have come from George Conway, a genuine conservative married to the President’s adviser, Kellyanne Conway, knows Trump well. Conway has started the Lincoln Project, launching blistering ads in regards to the President and the entire party. He has consistently blasted former colleagues who claim that they can distance themselves from the person in the Oval Office. These are platitudes supposed to disguise the option voters actually face in November, between a party which has gone all in with Trumpism and another which has not. Every American is free to decide which choice they prefer for another four years, but no one should be under the illusion that a different option is on the table.





