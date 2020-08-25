Don’t bank on an Earl Thomas reunion with the Seahawks

Earl Thomas should not have much problem discovering his next group, simply don’t wager on a reunion with the Seattle Seahawks.

After a battle at practice and indicators more colleagues had concerns with him, the Baltimore Ravens cut securityEarl Thomas on Sunday The seven-time Pro Bowler finished one year of his four-year, $55 million offer, however Baltimore considered the $25 million in cap ramifications (pending voiding some cash for conduct damaging) they’ll take on as a deserving expense to cut bait.

Thomas should not have excessive problem discovering a brand-new group. But it is notable that 2 of the most reputable companies in the NFL, fronted by 2 of the most player-friendly head coaches in the league, have actually considered Thomas to not deserve the problem in the area of 18 months.

When Thomas was last seen in a Seattle Seahawks’ consistent, he was being hauled off the field with a damaged leg in Arizona throughout the 2018 season. He wished to make money huge in his next agreement, and the Seahawks balked. So Thomas extended a one-finger salute to head coach Pete Carroll as he made his exit on the cart.

Pete Carroll has no time at all for Earl Thomas sound

Carroll was inquired about Thomas’ circumstance on Monday, as might quickly be anticipated. As is usually the case when a coach speaks, it was as much about what he didn’t say as …