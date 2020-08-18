Donovan Mitchell scores 57 points but Denver Nuggets beat Utah Jazz in overtime | NBA News

Jamal Murray scored 10 of his 36 points in overtime and Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets got rid of 57 points from Donovan Mitchell to beat the Utah Jazz 135-125 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Monday.
Game leaders
Utah Jazz
- Points: Donovan Mitchell – 57
- Assists: Donovan Mitchell – 7
- Rebounds: Mitchell/Bradley – 9
Denver Nuggets
- Points: Jamal Murray – 36
- Assists: Jamal Murray – 9
- Rebounds: Nikola Jokic – 10
NBA first-round championship game survive on Sky Sports
- Gm 1: Thunder @ Rockets|Tuesday 11:30 pm|Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 2: Jazz @ Nuggets|Wednesday 9pm|Sky Sports Mix
- Gm 2: Trail Blazers @ Lakers|Friday 2am|Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 3: Clippers @ Mavericks|Saturday 2am|Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 3: Heat @ Pacers|Saturday 8:30 pm|Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 4: Celtics @ 76ers|Sunday 6pm|Sky Sports Arena
- Gm 4: Lakers @ Trail Blazers|Tuesday 2am|Sky Sports Arena
Mitchell set a franchise scoring record but had simply 6 points in the overtime when Denver outscored Utah 20-10.
Game 2 is set up for Wednesday night (9pm UK time).