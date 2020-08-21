Donovan Mitchell and the D.O.N. Issue #2 Cover KICKS 23

GRAB YOUR COPY OF KICKS 23 With the release of his 2nd signature tennis shoe throughout the summertime of 2020, Donovan Mitchell has actually continued to use his special platform to bring awareness to a variety of around the world concerns. We talked with the Utah Jazz star to discuss his method to his line with adidas, the style procedure, what he prepares to carry out in future editions and far more. (*23 *)

KICKS: You have actually constantly utilized your kicks to accentuate various social causes. Before the pandemic closed down the NBA, you committed customized colorways to raise awareness for autism, the earthquake in Puerto Rico, the Australian bush fires and far more. You even auctioned the tennis shoes and contributed the cash to relief efforts. Can you speak about where that humanitarian spirit stems from?

DONOVAN MITCHELL: I believe the most significant thing is comprehending my function as an NBA professional athlete. On top of that, having my own shoe, it enables me to do things in such a way that I would like. My most significant thing that I enjoy doing the most is returning to those in requirement– so having the ability to bring awareness, to spread out awareness, to return, those are things that I truly pride myself on. So, for me, it was much like, OK, how can I set about doing it with my shoe? Because everyone looks down at these men on the court [to …