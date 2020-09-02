Donny van de Beek: Manchester United sign midfielder from Ajax on five-year deal | Football News





Manchester United have actually signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax on a five-year deal.

The midfielder transfers to Old Trafford for a cost believed to remain in the area of EUR39m – plus another EUR5m in add-ons – and has actually signed an agreement up until June 2025 after finishing a medical in the Netherlands on Monday.

The 23-year-old will take a trip to the UK after his nation’s Nations League video games versus Poland (September 4) and Italy (September 7). The conclusion of the deal prior to those components suggests he will not require to self-isolate for 2 week, the federal government validated to The Transfer Show.