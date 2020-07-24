Donny Osmond shares hilarious throwback photos of his family, mocks 1970s fashion

“If anyone forgot a belt, we have approximately 6 extras sewn to our jackets. The ’70s… what a time to be alive! #FBF #TheOsmonds,” he captioned the image, buffooning the young boys’ fashion at the time.

The snap sees him surrounded by his bros Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay.

The throwback picture comes 2 days after he shared a comparable family picture revealing the entire gang, consisting of his moms and dads, from1965 The entertainer thanked Snelson Photocolor Lab for bring back the old family image, which was blemished and ripped in particular locations.

In the caption for that post, he went on and provided some hilarious commentary for what each member of his family was most likely thinking when the picture was taken.

For example, he joked that the small variation of his sis Marie was believing: “Hey brother, what do you say you and I start our own duo together? We can call it ‘The Marie and Donny Show’. 😆 (That’s probably why my back was turned. 😂)⁣”

Meanwhile, he joked his youngest sibling Jimmy was anticipating the future, composing: “I know what the future holds for us. Somebody please get me a Tylenol. 😊 It sure will be an amazing journey, though. And guess what? I’m going to get the first gold record.”

He concluded the hilarious caption by keeping in mind that he feels the picture genuinely catches each relative as a specific in spite of being a group shot.

“I really can’t think of another photo of all of us together that so perfectly captures our unique personalities,” he concluded. “#OsmondFamily – Huntsville, UT 1965⁣.”