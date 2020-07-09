Donnacha O’Brien considers Nassau Stakes for Fancy Blue | Racing News

Donnacha O’Brien is contemplating the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood for Fancy Blue after her victory within the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) at Chantilly.

While her subsequent race has but to be confirmed, O’Brien is leaning in direction of the Group One during which she would tackle older fillies and mares on the finish of this month.

“Fancy Blue has come out of her race well,” mentioned the County Tipperary handler.

“We’re still not a hundred per cent sure where she will go next, but the Nassau at Goodwood is a strong possibility at the minute.”

The daughter of Deep Impact gave the previous jockey his first Classic triumph in his first season as a coach with a gutsy efficiency to edge out Coronation Stakes winner Alpine Star and Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Peaceful final weekend.