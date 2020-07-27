Donna Brazile: John Lewis’ enduring legacy – standing up and crossing and building bridges

John Lewis, a civil liberties icon who likewise spoke at the initial March on Washington onAug 28, 1963, together with theRev Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will depend on state at the U.S. Capitol today. His legacy of standing up, of crossing and building bridges, will stay with us permanently.

MARTIN LUTHER KING III: JOHN LEWIS ‘PERSONIFIED’ ‘DESIRE TO BE ENGAGED’ AND ‘PRODUCE MODIFICATION’

From Selma to Montgomery to Atlanta to Washington, D.C., from a bloody bridge to the halls of power, Lewis stood up for the right to vote, for democracy, for racial equality, for fact and justice, and for generosity and reconciliation.

Lewis’s battle started as that of a common resident who petitioned his federal government to have a say in the laws being composed and performed. His tranquil defend ballot rights for Blacks started a long profession of standing up for justice for allAmericans We should all interact to continue the legacy of John Lewis.

More from Opinion

We need to safeguard and honor the legacy of John Lewis by firmly insisting that we have a totally free, reasonable and safe election in2020 We should inform ourselves and others about the numerous safe and safe and secure ballot choices in our nation, consisting of vote-by-mail, non-excuse absentee ballot, early-voting and in-person ballot.

Now let me be really clear: Honoring John Lewis’ legacy will not be simple. Fifty- 5 years after the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, huge difficulties still stay to ensuring the right to vote to every eligible American resident. Barriers to make it harder to sign up need to be eliminated. Purging people who stop working to enact elections need to end. Long lines in specific areas need to be attended to by regional authorities. There’s just no location in our democracy to set up barriers to ballot.

Voting ought to be simple; the right to vote is core to maintaining our democracy. But it wasn’t simple on “Bloody Sunday,” March 7, 1965, when Lewis crossed that bridge in Selma for the right to vote.

John Lewis thought in his soul and to the end that democracy was the collaborating of all voices, Black and White, abundant and bad, young and old. We can just shine as a nation of individuals when all of individuals have a voice.

Fifty years after Lewis very first progressed Washington, he saw the Supreme Court overrule the most essential arrangement of the Voting RightsAct Following the Court’s 2013 choice in Shelby County v. Holder, 23 mentions enacted citizen suppression laws, bought citizen purges, stiffened citizen ID requirements, closed surveys in minority locationsand taken part in citizen intimidation. And 4 court choices this year alone– in cases stemming from Alabama, Florida, Texas and Wisconsin– have actually made it harder for Americans to vote, even in the middle of a lethal pandemic.

Just just recently, in Barr v. Lee, the Supreme Court promoted a law disallowing American people with felony convictions from voting unless court fines and charges are paid completely. In her dissent, Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor stated the judgment revealed a choice intent on “condoning disenfranchisement.”

John Lewis thought in his soul and to the end that democracy was the collaborating of all voices, Black and White, abundant and bad, young and old. We can just shine as a nation of individuals when all of individuals have a voice.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO REGISTER FOR OUR VIEWPOINT NEWSLETTER

But there is hope. John Lewis advised us to stand up, speak up and make some sound to require justice for all. Maybe, simply perhaps, at this minute, since of his legacy, we will have the ability to stop briefly the partisanship in our nation, and rather aim to our much better angels and come together to safeguard the right to vote in Lewis’ name.

Del Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., who understood Lewis as members of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, stated after he passed, “…please remember that John was, first and foremost, a leader of nonviolent resistance and love, that even when he came to Congress and fought the Republicans, he was always able to walk to the other side. At times like this, when there is such polarization in the Congress, the memory of John Lewis is perhaps more important than ever.”

So here is what we need to all– Republicans, Independents, and Democrats– do to embody Lewis’ spirit, to take up his mantle, and to continue his legacy: we need to work to ensure the right to vote to every eligible American in a totally free, reasonable and safe election in November:

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep James Clyburn, D-S.C., a friend and associate of John Lewis, spoke so strongly about honoring John’s legacy: “And I really think that we would honor him by creating a new Voting Rights Act to replace the 1965 act that was gutted by the Supreme Court decision in Shelby v. Holder seven years ago. So when I get back, I’m going to ask the leadership of the House to consider reintroducing that bill that passed. Name it the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020, and let’s send it over to the Senate. And then, Mitch McConnell and the president can demonstrate their real respect for the life and legacy of John Lewis by passing that bill in the Senate, and the president signing it, and let’s have our election this year in honor of John Robert Lewis.”

May this be John Lewis’ enduring legacy– protecting the right of all eligible Americans to enact totally free, reasonable and safe elections– in 2020 and permanently after. May we cross this next bridge to safeguard our fantastic American democracy in his name. And while we are at it, let’s relabel that bridge in Selma, the John Robert Lewis Bridge as a sign of how far we have actually come and the number of more bridges we need to cross for justice.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE FROM DONNA BRAZILE