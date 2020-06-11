Donkey released after Pakistan police swoop on gambling race

Image copyright

A court in Pakistan has released a donkey that had been held following a case of illegal gambling.

Eight men arrested in the exact same case got bail the afternoon after police targeted an illegal donkey race in a rural area in the south of Pakistan.

The men had wagered bets on a challenge that the donkey could run three furlongs (600 metres) in 40 seconds.

But there were legal complications regarding the release of the donkey, which have been impounded by the police.

The story led to a flurry of media interest after reports that the donkey have been arrested and later granted bail. However, police told the BBC that the pet had simply been impounded for four days.

Donkeys are frequently used as beasts of burden in rural areas of Pakistan and betting on donkey-cart races isn’t uncommon.

The recent case occurred in the rural outskirts of Rahimyar Khan city. Police swooped on the race before it began.

Apart from the donkey, the officers also recovered from the scene a donkey cart, 121,000 rupees (about $740; £580), a cloth sheet spread on the ground on which the betting money was arranged, and a stop watch.

While the rest of the case property has been kept under a seal at a police lock-up, the donkey spent its four days of captivity tied in a cattle yard near the police station.

The incident attracted local media interest and journalists were seen hanging about the cattle yard, capturing and interviewing police.

On Wednesday, the court handed custody of the donkey to its owner, Ghulam Mustafa (known by his alias Kaka), on condition of safe-keeping until the case was decided.

When oxen were more in use in Pakistan, a few decades ago, they would frequently be impounded by police following a dispute over ownership.

It happens far less in these times, prompting reports in this case that the donkey had been formally detained.