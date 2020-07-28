Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Nintendo Switch)



Exclusively on Nintendo Switch, enjoy a chill new mode as groovy surfing simian Funky Kong! He can double jump, hover, perform infinite rolls and even perform infinite underwater corkscrews! Thanks to his sturdy surfboard, even spikes can’t slow him down. With this righteous dude, even stages packed with perils can be smooth surfing. Play the whole game by yourself, or partner up with a pal in two-player co-operative mode. Work together as a team and put the Snowmass’ plans on ice! Enjoy this funky adventure anytime, anywhere, with anyone!

Travel through a variety of environments, including Jungles, Deserts and Forests spread over 7 worlds

Play through the entire game with a buddy in local co-op

This version adds Funky Mode and a new playable character, Funky Kong (only available in Funky Mode) these additions are aimed at making the game more accessible for inexperienced players

Compatible with Nintendo Switch only