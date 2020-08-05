Doncic, Mavs nip Kings in overtime By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings



Luka Doncic topped a 34- point, 20- rebound, 12- help triple-double with a within basket to break a tie with 1: 57 staying in overtime Tuesday afternoon as the Dallas Mavericks lasted longer than the Sacramento Kings for a 114-110 triumph at HP (NYSE:-RRB- Field House inside the NBA bubble near Orlando.

Tim HardawayJr had 6 of his 22 points in the additional session, assisting the Mavericks win for the very first time in 3 attempts considering that the NBA reboot. De’Aaron Fox opted for a team-high 28 points for the Kings, who was up to the edge of removal in the Western Conference playoff race with a 3rd straight defeat considering that the reboot.

Doncic’s triple-double was his league-leading 16 th of the season, while his 20 rebounds were a profession high, eclipsing his previous finest of 18 set versus New Orleans inDecember Kristaps Porzingis matched Hardaway with 22 points, while Dorian Finney-Smith gathered a career-high 16 rebounds to enhance 16 points.

A Buddy Hield 3-pointer offered Sacramento a 102-99 lead with 3: 30 left in overtime prior to Hardaway was fouled on a 3-point effort and transformed 3 straight complimentary tosses for the video game’s last tie at 102- all. Doncic then linked on his …