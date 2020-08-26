Donation event for Covid-19 relief support for museums to be held in Yerevan – Panorama

On Friday August 28, the COVID- 19 Relief Support for Museums and Reserve-Museums will occur collectively established by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, ICOM Armenia, ROCEMP Center and My Armenia Program to minimize and get rid of the difficulties triggered by COVID- 19.

As the organizers report, the COVID- 19 pandemic has actually considerably impacted Armenia’s cultural heritage and tourist sectors, and considering that March 16, 2020, the nation’s museums have actually been closed. For 5 months, museums have actually stopped in- individual operations and have actually engaged the general public just through digital platforms. While some museums have actually been able to satisfy this digital- just obstacle, not all have actually been able to do so, frequently due to an absence of devices, or an absence of familiarity with these digital platforms.

Within this Relief Support, 36 local museums based upon the areas where My Armenia Program is working (Lori, Tavush, Shirak, Vayots Dzor, and Syunik) are receivers for COVID- 19 relief products and devices.

The donation event is a closed event, meant just for the directors of the recipient organizations. The event will occur in the garden of the KhachaturAbovyan House-Museum on August 28 from 11:00- 12:00.