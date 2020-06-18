Donald Tusk: EPP urges Armenia to refrain from pressuring opposition – Armenian News

President of the European People’s Party Donald Tusk has addressed the recent developments in Armenia in his Twitter microblog, expressing concern on the situation with democracy.

“EPP is concerned by numerous instances of backsliding in democracy in Armenia. We call upon the Armenian authorities to refrain from pressuring the opposition,” that he said.

In still another tweet shared separately, the European official also promised to promote the EU-Armenia relations in the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), “exercising political” to achieve its full ratification and implementation.”