Donald Trump’s veteran campaign rally organizer is ousted after Tulsa disaster in campaign shake-up

Jared Kushner is shaking-up his father-in-law’s campaign team, you start with ‘reassigning’ Donald Trump’s campaign organizer after the Tulsa rally flop last month.

Michael Glassner knew, a person knowledgeable about the reorganization told Axios in a Tuesday report, knew that he was going to simply take the fall for the massive campaign rally mishap, where attendance was nowhere near anticipated after a large number of fake ticket requests were filled out.

‘Michael did not really make many mistakes,’ the origin claimed, adding that ‘he did what he always did’ when planning the Tulsa rally.

‘[I]t just did not work post-COVID,’ they conceded.

‘I think he knew he would definitely take the punishment because of this,’ the origin continued. ‘It was on his watch.’

Kushner, the president’s senior adviser, is taking lead on the shake-up, and three sources knowledgeable about the situation told Axios he assigned Trump’s 2016 Arizona chair Jeff DeWit as chief operating officer to oversee the last stretch to November.

DeWit’s new role includes a heavy hand in organizing and running rallies, like he was also associated with in 2016.

Donald Trump’s campaign organizer Michael Glassner (left) is being ‘reassigned’ to a legal role after the Tulsa rally failure

Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner is leading a reorganization effort within the campaign after the rally come out a dismal crowd and the polling shows the president losing to Joe Biden

Trump’s 2016 Arizona chair Jeff DeWit (pictured) has been brought on board as chief operating officer to oversee the final stretch to November – including having huge hand in rally operations

The Trump campaign downplayed the movement within the team.

‘This is not really a reaction to Tulsa,’ the campaign’s Communications Director Tim Murtaugh claimed in a statement. ‘Michael Glassner is getting into the long-term role of navigating the numerous legal courses we face, including suits against major media outlets, some of that will likely extend beyond the conclusion of the campaign.’

‘He is one of the founding members of Team Trump and his dedication to the success of the President is unmatched,’ Murtaugh continued.

Another person knowledgeable about the decision claimed it was not fair at fault Glassner, and asserted it doesn’t matter what happened in Tulsa, that he ‘was never intended to function as chief operating officer for the final stretch’ and was just filling the role for the ‘ramp up stage.’

Glassner has been with the Trump campaign since 2015 helping organize the massive signature rallies.

According to various sources, he will now be a more behind-the-scenes paper pusher handling the campaign’s lawsuits.

DeWit is a businessman who previously served being an Arizona state treasurer and chief financial officer of NASA under Trump from 2018 to earlier in 2010 – that he is also an ally of Kushner.

Kushner brought in DeWit in 2016 to simply help oversee the campaign’s budget and contracts, and the 2 have been in talks for weeks about him getting into another campaign role, a source knowledgeable about the discussions revealed.

Donald Trump’s comback rally in Tulsa ended up a less-then crowd, with an increase of than 6,000 attendees of the more than 19,000 seats in the stadium

Now DeWit will do ‘dynamic budgeting’ for the reelection effort, the origin said, that will include reassessing the campaign’s spending and overseeing fundraising efforts.

DeWit will soon be reupping his role in rally operations, like that he did in the last presidential election, aswell.

President Trump was adament about having a massive comeback rally post-coronavirus as that he was forced to have a break from his usual campaign tactics with the emergence of the threat and implementation of state-wide lockdowns and social-distancing restrictions.

He announced last month that he was time for the scene with a bang at a rally in Tula, Oklahoma where no social distancing or masks could be required.

While it absolutely was announced that around 1 million tickets were requested on the website, the BOK Stadium, which has a capacity of 19,199, saw only around 6,200 attendees.

Many White House officials have blamed the poor Tulsa rally turnout on the president’s campaign team, while TikTok users and K-Pop fans have claimed these were able to successfully bolster the president’s efforts by filling out fake forms for ticket requests – giving a false sense of a high demand.