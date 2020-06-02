Donald Trump’s twisted definition of toughness

“I am your President of law and order and an ally of all peaceful protesters,” Trump stated.

“Today, I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets,” he stated.

“If the city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residence, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” he stated.

“One law and order, and that is what it is, one law. We have one, beautiful law,” he stated.

And then, on floor the place police had forcefully cleared peaceable protesters simply minutes earlier than, Trump strode across Lafayette Park — accompanied by a slew of cops and Secret Service — for a staged photo-op in entrance of the historic St. John’s Church and maintain up a Bible. “It’s a Bible,” Trump stated, to clear up any confusion.

“D.C. had no problems last night,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. “Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!).”

The entire factor — the speech punctuated with speak of “law and order” and the necessity to “dominate,” the stroll throughout floor that had been the location of protests moments earlier than — was orchestrated to push again towards a narrative that had damaged over the weekend: That amid the protests on Friday night time outdoors the White House, Trump had been taken to the bunker under the White House for his protection

The picture of Trump cowering in a bunker whereas folks take to the streets to protest the loss of life of a(nother) unarmed black man instantly turned fodder for Trump’s two most popular mediums of communication: cable TV and Twitter. “Trump’s Bunker” trended on Twitter. Cable TV repeatedly ran the story of a President being whisked away to security.

“Trump himself was angered by coverage depicting him holed up in an underground bunker. He told aides on Monday he wanted to be seen outside the White House gates, according to a person familiar with the matter, which is part of what drove the decision to stage the photo-op at St. John’s Church.”

Why did it drive Trump loopy? Because his thought of power and toughness is deeply distorted, twisted and gnarled over many a long time of grievance and bravado. See, for Trump, being sturdy and being powerful is tied on to successful, to dominating, to utilizing overwhelming power to get a desired consequence.

In his thoughts, would possibly makes proper. And the world is break up between folks prepared to make use of their energy over others and people too afraid to exert it.

Consider:

“When you guys put somebody in the car and you’re protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over? Like, don’t hit their head, and they just killed somebody — don’t hit their head,” Trump continued. “I said, you can take the hand away, OK?”

* In 2018, following reviews that he had referred to some African nations as “s***hole countries,” Trump defended himself — via tweet — this way : “The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA!”

There are heaps extra examples, however all of them inform the identical story: Donald Trump thinks power and toughness is about domination. About successful. About the highly effective rolling over these much less highly effective.

And he views himself because the Platonic excellent of that toughness, a break from previous presidents and politicians — Democratic and Republican — who have not been prepared to exert their energy and dominance domestically and world wide.

“Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors,” Trump urged in response to the protests . “These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!!”

There is nothing Trump cares extra about — and, of course, fears extra — than being perceived as weak and being mocked and laughed at for it. He is prepared to say and do completely something to maintain from being put in that state of affairs. So when he was being mocked for retreating to the White House bunker, his response was speedy: I’ll present them. … I’ll stroll proper throughout the bottom they have been protesting on!

Of course, as any emotionally mature individual understands, would possibly does not, in truth, make proper. Toughness is just not all the time about exerting your dominance as a result of you possibly can. True power is rooted within the actions you do not take, the flexibility to grasp that brute power needs to be your final resort, not your first intuition.

That’s true for any individual. But it is very true for a President of the United States confronted with protests on American streets pushed by the loss of life of one more black man by the hands of the police. Truly powerful folks, actually sturdy folks — they need not present and inform everybody how sturdy and difficult they’re. It’s of their restraint, of their understanding that may does not make proper that their true power shines via.

Donald Trump does not know that.