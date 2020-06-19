Donald Trump’s tail-spinning presidency is in turmoil — even by his own standards

Trump has endured one of the most disastrous political streaks of any modern commander-in-chief and seems to lack a coherent arrange for righting his leaking ship, let alone for triumphing on the multiple crises rocking an ever more unhappy nation.

Less than five months before Election Day, with the nation battling concurrent crises, every traditional political indicator is flashing red for Trump. But every traditional political indicator has always been flashing red for Trump — and he is never been defeated.

Why analysts wont write Trump off

If Trump loses in November, these last few weeks can come to be remembered because the moment that the Trump train finally careened off the rails for good. Yet among Democrats and those who don’t support the President, the fear he will another term anyway is palpable. The man who said he could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue, shoot someone and obtain away with it, has established a supernatural political aura exactly five years after he descended his golden escalator in Trump Tower and turned American politics on its head.

Part of the uncertainty about Trump’s prospects comes from the extraordinary nature of the times. The pandemic and the consequent economic disaster is unlikely to cause predictable or necessarily logical consequences. Taking the mood of the united states is even more complicated than normal since most Americans have been shut at home for weeks. Who knows who is even going to feel sufficiently safe to vote in November if it comes down to a choice between health and exercising a democratic right? Trump’s campaign, using its aggressive make an effort to block postal voting, will definitely not ensure it is easier. And it’s just launched a new attempt to shake-up another campaign ritual to his advantage, lobbying for a lot more than the traditional three general election debates this fall.

The hidden tectonics of the racial awakening following the death of George Floyd may well change the conventional politics of race. But the mostly White, conservative 1 / 2 of the country most susceptible to Trump’s tirades against taking a knee in the NFL, demands respect for the flag and “law and order,” and coded warnings that the US should preserve its heritage, “not tear it down,” hasn’t of necessity spoken yet.

Trump is a backlash politician; his initial election was a reaction to the cultural, racial and political change many Americans perceived in the Obama presidency. Recent Supreme Court defeats could give the evangelical section of his base motivation for one last, decisive battle to create a generational conservative majority in a Trump 2nd term. If there is one president who can harness a culture war with demagoguery to truly save his own political skin, it would be the incumbent.

Similarly, Trump’s refusal to model wearing a mask in a pandemic, his massive missteps on race and the demonstrable incompetence of his half-hearted effort to combat the worst public health crisis in a century tend to be not perceived by his supporters to be the disasters that his critics in Washington and in the media — who are operating from fact-based analysis — perceive them to be. Indeed, Trump’s most wild behavior usually served as validation for voters who sent him to Washington to destroy the status quo.

Trump, in his aggressive attacks on Biden as not physically and mentally fit for the political big time, also clearly feels he has an opening against a candidate without record of success in presidential races — save yourself for his shocking come-from-behind victory in the Democratic nominating contest. A fearsome conservative media machine is meanwhile making sure the facts of the pandemic and the mostly peaceful demonstrations following Floyd’s death never reach Trump voters.

The failure of several polling operations and media to precisely predict Trump’s rise four years ago is giving political analysts reason to caveat the President’s currently parlous position. But above all, the incorrigible resilience of the break-all-the-rules character who has dominated American life for five years may be the most significant reason to look at November’s election as still competitive, combined with unshakable bond Trump has with supporters, who, should they turn out in droves, could give him a platform to reach for a second term. Indeed, as CNN’s Maeve Reston reported this week , many Republican strategists say it’s too quickly to know how today’s climate will shape November but are optimistic that enthusiasm for Trump among his voters, along with calls to “defund the police” on the left, could boost Trump.

And there is also no doubt — as his impeached conduct in Ukraine showed — the President will use every governmental power at his disposal — and many that aren’t — to tilt the election in his favor.

Why Trump has to hold his rally amid a pandemic

Those rooting for a second Trump term may wish to prevent the transcript of his interview with the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday night. The session was a mixture of alternative facts, denial and illogical statements about the virus and seemed to confirm Bolton’s accusations that the President was unfit for any office in which he serves. No noticeable electoral strategy was obvious apart from wildly optimistic predictions that the economy, pulverized by the pandemic, would soon be better than ever.

From the beginning, Trump denied the approach of the virus as it was politically inconvenient. Now he’s doing exactly the same thing, as spiking cases in many states that are setting record quantities of new infections again expose his negligence, a failure to properly manage the reopening of the economy and also to prepare a country for a lower lifestyle until vaccines or treatments is found.

“It’s fading away. It’s going to fade away,” Trump told Sean Hannity on Fox News on Wednesday, giving a misconception since 10 states recorded record variety of new cases this week. In Florida, one of the states that most enthusiastically embraced Trump’s push to reopen, experts are warning of a potentially “catastrophic” spike in the virus. Pandemic graphs in most countries show a steep rise then a more gradual trek down the mountain. The US graph shows a climb up the mountain, then a type of alpine ridge as cases decreased somewhat, then plateaued, then began to rise again.

But Trump, who has, based on CNN reporting, started to cast doubt on the authenticity of coronavirus data, is trying to sell an incident that the spikes in infections are due to more testing — an illogical argument since more testing should allow health authorities to isolate and trace cases and finally stamp out new cases.

“I personally think testing is overrated, even though I created the greatest testing machine in history,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal. Every credible public health expert says that testing, tracing and isolating will be the keys to beating a pandemic. Such experts also say that wearing masks — a step Trump refuses to endorse or simply take in public — is another vital step to controlling transmission of the illness. California, for example, issued a statewide order on Thursday requiring face-coverings.

“The mask is a double-edged sword and I see it. People come in, they’re talking through the mask for hours. They probably don’t clean them after, you know, they get a little cocky, right?” Trump told the Journal, in comments typical of his hunch-based approach to the herpes virus that junks science.

Given the dispiriting news about the coronavirus, which suggests the United States is many months far from victory, your choice to proceed with the Oklahoma rally seems like madness.

But the need for the President to have a morale-boosting, made-for-television show of support suggesting his political base is ready for battle in November — even amid such extreme circumstances — could be the starkest signal yet that Trump’s camp is worried about his prospects for another term and thinks that he needs a relaunch.