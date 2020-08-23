Donald Trump’s sister says he’s an ‘unprincipled phoney’



Maryanne Trump Barry stated her bro Donald simply “wants to appeal to his base”





United States President Donald Trump’s oldest sister, a previous federal judge, has stated her bro is a phony who “has no principles”, secret recordings expose.

The important remarks by Maryanne Trump Barry were taped by her niece, Mary Trump, who last month released a book excoriating the president.

“His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” Ms Barry is heard stating. “It’s the phoniness and this cruelty.”

Mary Trump stated she had actually taped her auntie to secure herself from lawsuits.

Mr Trump reacted to the most recent discoveries in a declaration provided by the White House, stating: “Every day it’s something else, who cares.”

The recordings were initially reported by The Washington Post, after which the Associated Press acquired them.

‘He had someone take the tests’

In the secret recordings, Ms Barry criticises the Trump administration’s migration policy, which has actually caused kids being held at migrant detention centres at the border.

“All …