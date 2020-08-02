Donald Trump’s single weirdest belief

President Donald Trump loves golf but he does not believe in exercise to sustain a healthy lifestyle. Instead, the President believes in the battery theory of life force, which means that people are born with a finite amount of energy. CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains what this means as it pertains to the President’s health.
SOURCES AND FURTHER READING:
Trump defends frequent golfing, saying ‘my exercise is playing
Barack Obama and Tiger Woods play first round of golf together
Trump Insists Obama Played More Golf as President. The Numbers Say Otherwise.
How Trump Could Get Fired
Donald Trump is not going anywhere
Exclusive: Bornstein claims Trump dictated the glowing health letter
The science of exercise shows benefits beyond weight loss
Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA secretary nominee
Trump’s former physician Ronny Jackson wins GOP primary runoff for Texas congressional seat
Exclusive: Exercise? I get more than people think, Trump says
Ahead of annual physical, Trump has not followed doctor’s orders
Trump’s Doctor Thought He Had a Ticket to Congress. It Hasn’t Been So Easy.
About me:
I was named “best dressed” in 7th grade. That, along with being CNN’s editor at large and author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest achievements. Look for me here every Tuesday and Thursday to find out what’s really going down in politics.
CREDITS
Writer: Chris Cillizza
The Point team: Leigh Munsil and Allison Gordon
Editor: Michelle Cho
Producer: Arielle Sacks
Follow Chris on
Instagram:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Subscribe to The Point newsletter:
#CNN #Cillizza #TrumpsHealth