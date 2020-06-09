Donald Trump’s police scanner tweet fact-checked

Image copyright

President Donald Trump provides suggested a person pushed above by police during protests in the US associated with Buffalo a week ago was wanting to “scan police communications in order to black out the equipment”.

But is this also possible?

Footage of 75-year-old Martin Gugino shows him or her approaching police lines supporting what is apparently a cell phone.

One from the police representatives then forces Mr Gugino over, who had been later taken up hospital.

From the video, it’s not achievable to tell just what he was performing with the cell phone. We’ve observed no proof to advise he was wanting to scan police devices. It is also not yet determined how police equipment could possibly be interfered within this way.

There are plenty of applications claiming in order to listen directly into police music that have been well-known during the latest wave regarding protests within the United States.

But these types of apps more than likely allow you to hinder a police device – or “black out police equipment” as the president suggested.

Buffalo police say their dispatch channels are not encrypted, and there are even websites that broadcast police calls.

If you were attempting to jam police radio signals, you wouldn’t need to be physically close to an officer.

However, most modern radio systems used by emergency services have defences against such jamming, says Prof Alan Woodward, a cyber security expert at Surrey University.

“In any event, even if you were attempting to scan police radios in order to jam them using a mobile phone, which is what the man appeared to be holding, this is not the equipment you would use. You would need much more sophisticated scanning equipment.

“In terms of interfering with police communications frequencies, mobile phones simply don’t have components that work at those frequencies,” he adds.

Twitter, which has censored previous tweets by the president, said this post did not violate its rules.

The claim appeared to first gain traction from a widely shared conservative blog post published on 6 June also claiming that Antifa, the anti:fascist group the leader has blamed for acts of violence during the protests, uses this technique to track police movements or “black out” communication.

These then appeared on conservative outlet One America News Network (OANN) before ending up on the president’s social media profiles.

