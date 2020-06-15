Donald Trump’s niece Mary set to publish explosive book about her family | Books

Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, will publish a “harrowing and salacious” book about the president this August, according to reports.

The Daily Beast revealed on Monday that Mary Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump’s late brother Fred Trump Jr, will release Too Much and Never Enough with Simon & Schuster on 11 August. The timing, a few weeks before this year’s Republican National Convention, means any revelations could be specially damaging for the president. The book is expected to formulate how she was a primary source for the New York Times’ Pulitzer-winning investigation in to Donald Trump’s “dubious tax schemes” through the 1990s and can share “harrowing and salacious” stories about the US president.

It may also showcase conversations between Mary Trump and Donald Trump’s sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, where Trump Barry shares “intimate and damning thoughts” about her brother, claimed the website.

Mary’s father, Fred Jr, Donald’s brother, died in 1981 from a coronary arrest after a long struggle with alcoholism. Mary Trump’s book, the report says, will allege that his father, Fred Sr, and Donald “contributed to his death and neglected him at critical stages of his addiction”. The president has said in the past he regretted having put pressure on his brother to run the family business.

Fred Jr’s children brought a court case contesting Fred Sr’s will in 2000, alleging it had been “procured by fraud and undue influence” on the part of Donald and his siblings.

Mary Trump has rarely spoken publicly, but as the Trump family fought in court over the will of Fred Sr 20 years ago, she told the New York Daily News that “given this family, it would be utterly naive to say it has nothing to do with money. But for both me and my buddy, it has much more to do with that our father [Fred Jr] be recognised”.