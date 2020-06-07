Donald Trump’s most self-defeating move (opinion)

But there’s never been a photo op quite like usually the one President Donald Trump staged on Monday, when noxious gas, flashbangs and rubber bullets were used to force protesters from Lafayette Park to clear the way in which before Trump strode to St. John’s Church and posed supporting a bible.

And perhaps there’s never been a photo op that has gone so spectacularly wrong.

As demonstrations spread through the US on the killing of George Floyd in police custody — and a few protests turned violent –Trump warned governors these were being “weak.” In Rose Garden comments before the church photo op, he pronounced himself the “president of law and order.”

Retired generals, faith leaders and even a couple of Republican elected officials excoriated Trump for his a reaction to the protests.

"As an Episcopalian, I was mortified by the use of one of my denomination's churches as a backdrop for President Trump's call for a military crackdown," wrote author Diana Butler Bass. "As a Christian, I was shocked when he brandished a book of want to sanction violence against American citizens. As a person of faith, I was offended as he made God as a prop, seeking to further divide the country into tribes of righteous followers versus heathen protesters. And, as an individual I was appalled to view Trump — with his history of bigotry and racism — cloak himself in a mantle of faith."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany likened the Trump walk to Winston Churchill’s visits to bomb-damaged neighborhoods of the united kingdom during World War II. But that’s wrong on every level, wrote Michael D’Antonio. “Churchill was a leader who sought to unite,” he argued, “Trump is a divider who seems more inclined to perform than to lead.”

The real purpose of the photo op? “The world knew that when protesters gathered near the White House last week, Trump had briefly been taken to shelter in a bunker,” said D’Antonio. “He had looked weak which would not do. Encouraged by … his daughter Ivanka, he decided to demonstrate he was in command by leaving fortress White House and striding to a nearby Episcopal church — historic St. John’s — where a small fire set by protesters had done damage to the basement.”

"America's dystopia in the Trump era has reached a new and ominous cliff," observed Frida Ghitis. "Cities have exploded, driven by anger and frustration, in the midst of the worst health crisis in a century and the deepest economic downturn because the Great Depression. The country is heartsick, frightened, divided. And President Donald Trump is failing on every front."

In memory of George Floyd

Police officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on George Floyd’s death for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. That’s how long mourners stood alone at his memorial service this week in Minneapolis.

Roxanne Jones. “They allowed us to breathe for an instant and get to know “On Thursday, it was the Floyd family showing us amazing grace through their sorrow, wrapping their loving arms around us, making us forget our problems and our pain,” wrote. “They allowed us to breathe for an instant and get to know George Floyd, the man, as he was in life — instead of once you understand him only by the horrifying circumstances of his death, yet another unarmed black person dead after an encounter with police.”

Dr. Erica Farrand, a pulmonologist and critical care doctor in the Bay Area, wrote that she has wrestled with racism and found that, “in an effort to work harder and be better, to fit the mold and gain a platform, I had unconsciously (or consciously) stopped bringing my whole self to work.”

“Three days after George Floyd’s plea ‘I can’t breathe’ was met with apathy and violence,” Farrand added, “I stood at the bedside of another black man. His bed in the ICU was surrounded by machines and monitors, the tubing for three different masks snaked toward his face. I leaned in close and introduced myself. ‘I’m Dr. Farrand. I’m a pulmonologist and I am here to help.’ He pulled his oxygen mask down and replied, ‘I cannot breathe.’… So triggering are those three words for me that whenever this patient whispered them, my immediate response was, ‘I promise you are safe.'”

Justice gets a step closer

The charges against Derek Chauvin were upgraded to second-degree murder Wednesday, and prosecutors also charged three of his fellow police officers. Legal analyst Elie Honig called it “an important step toward justice.”

But Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison warned that winning convictions will soon be “hard.” He’s right, Honig noted. “ Rest assured, each defendant will have capable counsel fighting every inch of the way . Trial juries are inherently unpredictable; anyone who informs you any trial is a sure thing hasn’t tried an instance.”

Holding police and their departments accountable for wrongdoing requires surmounting high hurdles. When justice fails in the criminal courts, there’s no guarantee it will flourish in civil lawsuits.

The Supreme Court's longstanding qualified immunity doctrine makes it excessively difficult to carry police responsible for misdeeds, wrote Sina Kian, a former clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts. But which could change, because the court is weighing whether to hear multiple challenges to the immunity doctrine. "The court can't fix all of the country's problems, and it certainly can't solve racism," Kian wrote, "but it can remove the judge-made impediment to accountability which has fueled the issues being protested. Now's a great time."

During the Obama administration, Cedric Alexander was asked to serve on an activity force on policing, which came up with 59 recommendations for improvements. “Under (Trump’s) former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the work of the task force and its recommendations were essentially discarded,” wrote Alexander, the former public safety director for DeKalb County, Georgia.

“Today, if a young person of color asks me what they should do if a police officer stops them,” Alexander noted, “I answer: Put the hands on the steering wheel where they can be seen, cooperate and comply. And should they answer me straight back, as they likely would today — Even if I did all that, we are still getting murdered — I’d have nothing to tell them. With my decades of experience, I’d have nil to say…

“The problems we face now are section of our long history. But the complete lack of leadership — political, moral, policy, strategic — strikes me as genuinely unprecedented. What’s the plan now, America?

"The rage in black communities across the nation," wrote Kevin K. McAleenan, who served as Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection and acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security before resigning in 2019, "is real and well-founded. The question isn't whether racism in police exists, but how to combat it … there must be commitment to real and sustained reform from within police companies. Significant progress has been made during the last two decades in many departments all over the country, but much, a lot more work remains."

Speaking out

On Tuesday, former President George W. Bush wrote that he and his wife Laura “are anguished by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country.” The tragedy, he wrote, “raises a long overdue question: How do we end systemic racism in our society?”

That was the moment that law professor Dorothy Brown said she became convinced that 2020 would be the year serious police reform would become possible. Bush, widely blamed throughout his presidency for failing to respond effectively to Hurricane Katrina, in which many African Americans died, "has decided to be on the proper side of history … George W. Bush made the right choice."

When former Defense Secretary James Mattis published his memoir last year, that he said, "I'm old fashioned: I don't write about sitting Presidents," Peter Bergen recalled. The widely respected retired general threw out that rule this week when that he flamed Trump in a robust statement that accused him of spending the past 3 years dividing America. "Trump has been on the receiving end of multiple blistering critiques by many of the top retired US military generals and admirals," Bergen observed.

John Avlon, “ “As we head closer to November,” wrote, “ more center-right politicians may start to show spine out of a want to not get taken down with the rapidly derailing Trump train. Others will come down with cases of convenient amnesia, however the military voices already speaking out remind us that protecting our country is really a much bigger deal than phony-tough fealty to hyper-partisan politics.”

Conservative commentator Scott Jennings wrote that "the President cannot govern this situation by photo-op. I was not sure what to make of his march to St. John's Church across Lafayette Square as I watched it unfold live on Monday. I wish he could have taken one step further and stepped into the church and opened the Bible he held. I wish he had invited faith and civil rights leaders to go there with him. And I wish he would have sat in the front row for a church service aimed at praying for peace, calm and unity." Still, he wrote, "When the President says he wants both justice for Mr. Floyd and a restoration of law and order, I believe him."

The longest year

It recalls 1918 and 1929 and 1968, wrote historians Manu Bhagavan and Jonathan Rosenberg: "A global pandemic has left more than 100,000 Americans dead in just a matter of months. Over 40 million are unemployed. And we have been bombarded night after night with deeply unsettling pictures from round the country as thousands protest the brutal killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by an officer. The national fabric is unraveling before our eyes," wrote Bhagavan and Rosenberg.

"Americans have looked to our presidents to provide protection, meaning and comfort, especially in moments of crisis," observed David Gergen. But President Trump has 'gone AWOL' at the same time when the US is mourning the Covid-19 victims, combined with killing of George Floyd. Trump's "flight from responsibility is yet another sadness among this week's tragic losses."

Jill Filipovic: “Whatever you imagine of Biden — and he was not my pick for the Democratic nomination — Trump is trailing in the national polls with less than five months to the election. His rival, former vice president Joe Biden, drew praise for his speech Monday from: “Whatever you imagine of Biden — and he was not my pick for the Democratic nomination — it was almost startling to hear from an empathetic, rational adult who understands he’s asking to function as the public’s most prominent servant, not its petty disciplinarian,” she wrote. “Biden promises to listen, lead, and to try to do right by the whole country, not just the angry few who don red hats and shout the loudest at political rallies.”

If this is 1968 all over again, wrote Joshua Zeitz in Politico, the person who Trump's plight summons up is President Lyndon B. Johnson. "Like Johnson before him, Trump's could be the party in power — the party that has didn't provide peace, prosperity and social order. Republicans get a grip on the executive branch, the Senate and the Supreme Court. They alone own the chaos, rancor and instability that numerous voters attended to abhor and dread. Trump campaigns like Richard Nixon and George Wallace, but in reality, he is Lyndon B. Johnson: a man who has lost control of the machine."

What’s on the line

CNN correspondent René Marsh knows what’s at stake when it comes to wearing face masks to protect contrary to the spread of Covid-19. Her 14-month-old son is being treated for brain cancer.

“After just four months of chemotherapy, my son’s tumor is now, amazingly, undetectable on MRIs,” Marsh wrote. “He continues to receive chemotherapy to protect him from a potential recurrence.”

But “the medications he takes to fight cancer also kill his white blood cells, which are needed to fight infection” and therefore he is at special risk from Covid-19.

So she has a request for people: wear a mask in public areas and observe social distancing.

“Wearing a mask isn’t political. It isn’t an encroachment on your freedom. It is the most humane, decent and selfless act we are able to do to save lots of humanity out of this deadly pandemic…”

“Not wearing a mask says every man for himself. Not wearing a mask is the equivalent of a drunk driver’s mentality. … Not wearing a mask says you don’t care about my son’s life or the lives of the close to 16,000 children who are expected to be diagnosed with cancer this year, as estimated by the National Pediatric Cancer foundation. Is that who we are?”