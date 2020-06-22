Donald Trump’s ‘kidding’ on coronavirus testing at rally exposes his negligence as cases spike

The President’s poor example represents a typical effort to divide Americans and highlight divisions over specific issues for his own political gain. But in the end, apart from putting thousands of lives at risk, it is counterproductive, since an even more stringent effort to avoid rises in infections as states open up would probably promote the fast economic recovery on which Trump is banking a reelection campaign which has slipped in to trouble in recent weeks.

New cases of the novel coronavirus are now rising in 23 states, in accordance with Johns Hopkins University figures. The illness is steady in 10 states and falling in 17. The data implies that the US pandemic is still perhaps not under control, five months following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the very first case on American soil.

By ignoring or trying to talk away rising infections, the White House is efficiently revealing that it has neither the plans nor the inclination to aggressively fight the worst public health crisis in a hundred years, with the United States failing to begin to see the sharp declines in infections after reaching its peak that other major industrialized nations have experienced.

Yet still another week begins with a White House in turmoil

The White House begins a new week in an average storm of controversy, exacerbated by Trump’s decision to keep a rally that could become a super-spreader event during a pandemic and his administration’s go on to fire Geoffrey Berman , a premier prosecutor in New York, that sparked new concerns about its respect for the rule of law and the independence of the justice system. Trump woke up on Monday and launched into a frantic, capitalized Twitter tirade claiming, against all available evidence, that mail-in voting causes widespread fraud and foreign election meddling.

A Trump adviser told CNN that Trump is “very” upset about the turnout at the rally Saturday night. Donors and friends of the President have now been fuming Sunday in the wake of Trump’s poorly-attended rally this weekend, an individual involved with the re-election said.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to be raging, and the administration doesn’t be seemingly on exactly the same page on whether you will have a second wave in the fall. Despite White House trade adviser Peter Navarro telling CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that the White House is preparing for one, Vice President Mike Pence has blamed the media for inciting “panic” on that front.

The administration’s sluggish efforts to wind up coronavirus testing early in the pandemic worsened the disease’s impact. And although number of tests conducted has already reached 25 million, the figure is far below the millions of tests a week that health experts say are essential to identify the actual spread of the disease and also to trace and isolate those infected.

The controversy over Trump’s testing comments completed a miserable week-end that was designed to give the President momentum but rather laid bare his political weaknesses, including his constant habit of saying wild things that detract from his own campaign. The President is angry, CNN reported, about the poor crowd — around 6,200 people — who turned up to his rally in Tulsa after he had spent the week claiming the attendance will be record-breaking.

During his rally on Saturday night, Trump made the shocking claim that he’d told his staff to slow testing to cover up the actual extent of the disease. And it’s not initially he’s suggested that.

“You know testing is a double-edged sword,” Trump said Saturday. “Here’s the bad part … when you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people; you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please.”

It is not clear whether officials did slow testing at a time if they were claiming that they were speeding it up and falsely proclaiming that the United States was a global leader in testing. An administration official told CNN that Trump was “obviously kidding.” Navarro also said the President was joking on “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“Come on now, that was tongue in cheek,” Navarro told Tapper. “That was a light moment for him at a rally.”

Why the President would be joking about the testing effort in a pandemic that has killed thousands of Americans and unveiled his own administration’s liabilities is a mystery. But if he was speaking in jest, the remark alone would reflect the flippant manner in which he’s approached the pandemic and his own rejection of the scientific steps which could improve the situation.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf argued that Trump was mad at the press because of its (factually correct) coverage of rising cases of new coronavirus infections.

“What you heard from the President was frustration — frustration in the sense of that we are testing, I believe we’ve tested over 25 million Americans. We’ve tested more than any other country in this world,” Wolf said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. “Instead, the press and others, all they want to focus on is an increasing case count.”

Trump’s remarks drew an instantaneous rebuke from the campaign of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden

“This is an appalling attempt to lessen the numbers only to make them look good,” Symone Sanders, a premier Biden adviser, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“That’s what will be remembered long after last night’s debacle of a rally — the admission of the President that he slowed testing for his political benefit.”

Rising infection rates

Public health experts reacted with disbelief to Trump’s comments about testing.

“This is incredibly frustrating for the millions of Americans who have gotten sick and have not been able to get tests. It’s got to be incredibly frustrating for people who’ve lost families in nursing homes, because we haven’t been able to test nursing home residents and workers, or meatpacking plant workers. This is unfortunately not a joke,” Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told CNN on Sunday.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Michael Osterholm, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said that the pandemic was like a “forest fire” that might perhaps not slow down and was being exacerbated by the White House’s lack of a technique.

“At this point, we don’t really have a national plan that really puts together what we’re trying to do. We have 50 different states, the District of Columbia, the territories, all kind of with their own plan,” Osterholm said. “We’re at 70% of the number of cases today that we were at the very height of the pandemic cases in early April, and yet I don’t see any kind of a ‘This is where we need to go, this is what we need to do to get there’ kind of effort, and that’s one of our challenges.”

New criticism of the administration’s poor a reaction to the pandemic coincided with alarming new evidence that the disease is making strides in southern and western states. Arizona health officials reported 2,592 new infections on Sunday. The state’s total of cases has not exactly doubled in 14 days. Tulsa County, which hosted Trump’s rally, reported just one more new daily high of coronavirus cases with 143 in the earlier 24 hours. Florida reported 3,000 more Covid-19 cases on Sunday after reaching a fresh daily a lot of over 4,000 new infections the afternoon before.

Officials in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas as well as other states are reporting a higher proportion of younger people are testing positive for the virus. While younger people typically experience less severe symptoms of Covid-19 than their elders, they are able to spread it to the others and the info is alarming because it implies that social distancing and masking are wearing down.

Yet the President has refused to wear a mask in public and been ambivalent at minimum about their use, and his conservative supporters have portrayed the usage of masks as an attempt by liberals and elitists to infringe on the basic freedoms of Americans. Were the President to model mask wearing — or argue that maybe it’s a temporary inconvenience which could help everybody resume normal life sooner — that he could have huge influence, given the prominence of his platform and his influence over his supporters.

“The best spokesman would be the President,” Phoenix mayor Kate Gallego, a Democrat, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer in front of Trump’s event in the town on Tuesday.

“If he told everyone at that rally it was important to wear masks, I believe they would do it,” Gallego said. “Please send the strongest signal to everyone — they need to wash their hands, they need to wear masks and they have to stay home if there’s any question if they are sick.”