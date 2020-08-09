Donald Trump’s five revealing words (opinion)

He stated it in an interview with Jonathan Swan, of Axios, who asked how Trump might argue that the Covid-19 pandemic was “under control” because “1,000 Americans are dying a day.” Trump reacted, “They are dying, that’s true. And you have — it is what it is. But that doesn’t mean we aren’t doing everything we can. It’s under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague that beset us.”

But notTrump In a long profession– in realty, truth TELEVISION and the White House– Trump has actually reached typically for exaggeration and frauds to persuade individuals it is what it isn’t.

At another point in the Axios interview, more in character, he applauded his administration for doing a “great job” onCovid

.

Jill Filipovic wrote "This was not Trump's first failed interview," and "Nor did it break totally new ground in laying bare his inability to grasp basic concepts, his disregard for American lives, his narcissism and pettiness. But the interview did expose a new set of outrageous and worrying moments from the man who, unfortunately, is in charge." For example, Trump showed reluctance to praise John Lewis, the civil rights hero who died last month, and instead carped about Lewis not attending his inauguration. "When it comes to literal life and death national security issues Trump continues to cling to a transparent and jaded ignorance-is-bliss card," Samantha Vinograd noted, after the President defended his failure to act on allegations that Russians put bounties on

