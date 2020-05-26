Donald Trump’s disgusting attacks on Joe Scarborough aren’t a partisan issue

“The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus. In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?”

“Authorities determined 16 years ago that she died after losing consciousness from an abnormal heart rhythm and collapsed, striking her head. She was discovered in Scarborough’s office in Fort Walton Beach, lying on her back with her head near a desk, according to a 2001 police report.”

The Post story notes that the health worker deemed Klausutis’ demise an accident.

The President is incorrect. This shouldn’t be a chilly case. There aren’t “many unanswered & obvious questions.” A 28-year-old lady died due to a beforehand undiagnosed coronary heart situation. It is a tragedy. It shouldn’t be a homicide. And what Trump is doing is utilizing Klausutis’ demise to attain factors together with his political base — irrespective of who it hurts.

“President Trump on Tuesday tweeted to his almost 80 million followers alluding to the repeatedly debunked falsehood that my spouse was murdered by her boss, former U.S. Rep. Joe Scarborough. The son of the president adopted and extra immediately attacked my spouse by tweeting to his followers because the technique of spreading this vicious lie…

“…I’m asking you to intervene in this instance because the president of the United States has taken something that does not belong to him — the memory of my dead wife — and perverted it for perceived political gain.”

(Twitter apologized Tuesday to Klausutis, however stated it will not take down the tweets. “We’ve been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly,” said a spokesman for the company .)

Let’s take this out of the political context for a second. Strip it right down to the naked bones. And these are this:

A robust individual is utilizing a huge megaphone to allege, contra info, that one other highly effective individual was accountable in a roundabout way for the demise of a younger lady. In so doing, the highly effective individual is dredging up horrible reminiscences for these near the girl — and forcing them to take care of her tragic demise anew. All in service of injuring one other very highly effective individual. The lady — and her household — are collateral injury.

Without names or politics included, that kind of habits is the kind of factor we’d condemn as despicable. Literally disgusting. The kind of factor that, societally, we would want to face up towards for worry that it will someday come for us and those we cherished (and have misplaced).

Unfortunately as a result of Trump has accelerated the already speedy politicization of, effectively, every little thing, we by some means have been tossed into some kind of faux-legitimate dialogue of whether or not or not Scarborough had something to do with this.

To which I might say this: HE DID NOT.

Look, if you wish to hate Scarborough or me or any media determine since you suppose he (or we) are biased towards Trump or one thing, that is your proper. But do not observe the President’s lead in making the demise of a 28-year-old lady some kind of political soccer.

There aren’t two sides on this one. This is not well being care. Or taxes. Or even media criticism. This is the tragic demise of a younger lady, and a household that’s being additional traumatized by a President too egocentric and too merciless to see what he’s doing.

At root, that is about human decency. Do we need to dwell in a world wherein a highly effective individual can use the demise of a non-public particular person to attain political factors? Is that the kind of factor that we now are prepared to say is OK, roll our eyes and chalk it as much as “politics?”

Not me. There’s a line that we as residents of this nation and the world — and never of any political get together — want to attract. Always. And that is approach, approach over it.