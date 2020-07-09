Donald Trump’s disgraced fixer Michael Cohen is back in custody after breaking curfew at restaurant

BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump’s disgraced fixer Michael Cohen is back in custody after breaking curfew at Manhattan French restaurant
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, was sent back to jail Thursday after he was caught having dinner at a Manhattan restaurant beyond his residence.
He has been taken back into federal custody, Reuters reported.
Cohen was seen at a sidewalk table outside Le Bilboquet, a French restaurant nearby from his Park Avenue apartment, on Thursday together with his wife Laura and still another couple.
He was serving a three year sentence for crimes that included tax evasion, bank fraud and lying to Congress when he premiered to home custody because of the coronavirus crisis.
