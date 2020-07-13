Donald Trump’s commutation of Roger Stone’s sentence is even worse than it looks

It’s a now-familiar pattern with Trump and his administration. The President does or states something completely outrageous. Everyone go crazy for 24 hours. And then he does another outrageous thing, and the previous outrage is forgotten or cast to the side. Lather, rinse, repeat.

Except that the Stone commutation should not be so rapidly forgotten or changed by the newest outrage. Because it represents not simply an abuse of governmental power however likewise will have long-lasting effect on the methods which future presidents consider their pardon and commutation powers.

Consider what Stone was founded guilty of by a jury of his peers: 7 charges consisting of lying to Congress about his contacts with Trump project authorities in concerns the release of a series of e-mails taken from the Democratic National Committee’s servers by the Russians and consequently published on the site WikiLeaks.





