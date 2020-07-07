Donald Trump’s base-first strategy is working — and dooming him

1) His decision to reignite a culture war over calls to remove monuments has rallied his political base behind him.
2) That same decision has further alienated the independents and other swing voters that he desperately will need a real chance at winning a second term.
On the first point, more than 9 in 10 (91%) Republicans now approve of the task Trump is doing in office. That’s up from 85% who said exactly the same in the last Gallup poll, that was conducted in early June.
Trump’s approval number tumbled from 39% (already not good) to 33% among independents in the newest Gallup data. And among Democrats, Trump went from 5% approval (bad!) to 2% (really bad!) between your early June poll and the late June one. It’s not just a coincidence that Trump’s numbers have worsened among both groups whilst he seeks to make the 2020 election a referendum on some sort of culture clash that, aside from his loyal base, he is on the incorrect side of.
The problem, of course, is that Trump doesn’t have a primary problem. He includes a general election problem. And by managing a primary each time a general election is what’s called for, Trump is which makes it harder and harder for himself to ever make the turn to a far more traditional general-election strategy of outreach and inclusion.
With 3-plus years of being President on his record, Trump’s ability to make the case that he is still the change agent the country needs — particularly when he has shown himself in so many ways over that time to be ready to divide along racial, gender, ethnic and every other line he can consider — is greatly paid down. Anyone who took a couple of poli-sci classes in college could recognize that. But the President seems unable or unwilling to take action.
The simple fact is that Trump’s base, while plenty large to win him a GOP primary (there’s grounds no serious primary threat emerged), isn’t even near big enough to deliver him a second term. It’s why his approval rating in the new Gallup poll is just 38% — near the low point (35%) of his presidency. And why past presidents who have had approval ratings similar to where Trump is right now have generally maybe not won 2nd terms.
Simply put: Trump can have a 90% approval rating among Republicans and still lose — potentially in a landslide — on November 3 if his approval among independents (and Democrats) stays where it is. Right now, in fact, this is the likeliest outcome.